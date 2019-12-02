Best PS4 Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Cyber Monday is here, and we're seeing tons of great Cyber Monday PS4 deals on consoles, games and accessories.

The killer $199 PS4 Only on PlayStation bundle, which features a PS4 Slim and three hit games, has been going in and out of stock all week. But you can still get the 4K-ready PS4 Pro bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $299, and 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $39 on eBay.

Standout PS4 software sales include The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon and God of War at Best Buy for $10. If you haven't played these, now is the time.

Remember: the PS5 should be out around this time next year, which is why the PS4 is cheaper than ever. It's worth noting that all PS4 games (and PSVR headsets) you buy now will carry over to the next generation, as the PS5 has been confirmed to be backwards compatible.

Here are the best PS4 Cyber Monday deals available on PS4, PS4 Pro, accessories, games and more.

Top 5 PS4 Cyber Monday deals right now

PS4 Cyber Monday deals available now

PS4 console deals

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the more premium of Sony's PS4 models, so it's well worth the plunge for those who have been on the fence.View Deal

PS4 Pro with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $399 now $299 at GameStop

A hot item all week long, this PS4 Pro bundle packs in Modern Warfare for free. Get it before it's too late.View Deal

PlayStation Plus deals

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 @ eBay

If you want to play online, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership. It also gets you online cloud saves, and two complimentary games each month. The subscription usually costs $60 per year, but you can get it for $40 on eBay.View Deal

PS4 game deals

God of War PS4: was $20 now $10 @ Best Buy

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

One of the hottest games of the moment is now at an all-time price low. Walmart has the Star Wars: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.99. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same game by $20. It's also an all-time price low. View Deal

Days Gone: was $40 now $20 @ Best Buy

Zombies, motorcycles and actor Sam Witwer take Days Gone's decent framework and turn it into a surprisingly engaging sandbox experience. For $20, it's an experience worth picking up.View Deal

Shenmue III: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The epic third installment in the beloved cult franchise, Shenmue III picks up right where its predecessor left off 17 years ago on the original Xbox, rejoining Ryo on his journey to exact revenge on his father's murderer. At $20 off, this is the perfect time to grab this just-released title. And don't worry if you're fuzzy on the plot of the first entries — there's a handy recap film to get you up to speed.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $60 now $15 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday, go back in time to Ancient Greece for only $15. Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a massive game that oozes polish and big-budget money, so for visuals enthusiasts and budding historians, it's probably worth its current asking price.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: was $59 now $49 @ Target

This Walmart-exclusive Modern Warfare deal gets you Activision's hit first-person shooter for $10 off as well as a 3-hour double-XP boost for leveling up fast in-game.View Deal

Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

If you're a Sonic fan or looking for a competent kart racer, Team Sonic Racing is a solid choice. Now, $20 off, it's at its lowest price and one of the PS4 game deals available now. Amazon offers the same discount.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. View Deal

PS4 accessory deals

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $74.99 @ Walmart

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.View Deal

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $14 now $9 @ Best Buy

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your Dual Shock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $9.99 at Best Buy. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal