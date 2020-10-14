Best Prime Day OLED TV deals: Time's running out on LG, Sony and Vizio sales

Prime Day has become synonymous with killer deals on TVs, and for good reason, with some truly unbeatable prices found in the best TV deals of the day. But when it comes to getting a great TV, there are few surer ways to get a fantastic set for your home then picking one of the latest OLED TVs. And Prime Day sales have brought us some of the best OLED TV deals we've ever seen.

When it comes to TV displays, OLED technology is simply better at delivering sharp detail, deep blacks, and pixel perfect backlighting. It's a premium technology, but it offers a level of quality that LCD TVs cannot match. And when it comes to the latest OLED TVs, manufacturers like LG, Sony, and even Vizio make sure to pair these awesome displays with the best smart TV technology available.

The only drawback to OLED TVs is that they tend to sell at more premium prices, generally selling for $2,000 or more. But Amazon Prime Day and the assorted competing sales have offered us some of the best OLED deals of the year, giving us the sort of savings we didn't expect to see until Black Friday. One of our favorite deals slashes $403 off the LG CX 55-inch Smart OLED TV, now just $1,596.

Here are the best deals we've seen, and we've been tracking all the other Prime Day TV deals too.

Best OLED TV deals for Amazon Prime Day

Sony A8H 4K OLED TV: was $1,498 now $1,298 @ Amazon

OLED TVs are getting some serious price cuts during Prime Day. Currently, Amazon has the Sony 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,298. That's $600 cheaper than its September price and the absolute cheapest OLED deal we've seen thus far.View Deal

Best Buy OLED TV deals

LG OLED TVs: up to $1,300 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking a whopping $1,300 off various LG OLED TVs. Our top pick of the sale is the LG 48-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV for $1,499 (currently $100 off). The CX series is our top TV of 2020 offering amazing picture quality and a ton of smart features. View Deal

Sony A8H OLED: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The Sony A8H OLED is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its superb picture quality and excellent sound. Now Best Buy has this excellent OLED smart TV selling for $1,000 below the original price. TV deals don't come much better than that.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV was already one of the more affordable models on the market, and now the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV is $100 off.View Deal

LG 77-inch GX OLED: was $5,199 now $4,299 @ Best Buy

The LG GX OLED is lux even for a premium TV, thanks to a slim design that hangs flat on the wall. Best Buy has cut the price by $900 for the 77-inch model, and while that doesn't make it cheap by any means, the savings on this premium set are hard to ignore.View Deal

