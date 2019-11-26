Best Dyson Black Friday deals of 2019

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners not just for their ability to suck up dirt, but because they look pretty cool, too. Unfortunately, Dyson vacuum cleaners are pricey, especially compared to some of the best vacuum cleaners.

Fortunately, Black Friday brings with it a number of deals that make Dyson's vacuum cleaners more affordable. Here are some of the best Dyson vacuum cleaner deals we've found.

If you purchase a vacuum through Dyson's site, the company is also offering an extra tool kit of your choice: an allergy kit, a deep clean kit, a whole home cleaning kit, or a clean and organize kit. Amazon is matching many of these prices. However, they're not offering a free tool kit.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals right now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: was $499, now $299 @ Dyson

The smallest of Dyson's V10 series, the Motorhead has up to 60 minutes of runtime and comes with five attachments: a direct drive cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.53-liter dust bin, the smallest of the three models.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $599, now $349 @ Dyson

The mid-range V10 Animal has a larger 0.2-gallon bin than the V10 Motorhead, and comes seven attachments: a torque drive cleaner head, a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.76-liter dust bin.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was $599, now $399 @ Dyson

The top-end V10 Absolute has the same capacity storage bin (0.76 liters) as the V10 Animal, but comes with eight attachments: a torque drive cleaner head, a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, soft roller cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: was $499, now $299 @ Dyson

Made for homes with pets, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is designed to dig deep into carpets and rugs to pull out fur, dander, and dirt. It comes with a combination tool, a stair tool, and a tangle-free turbine tool, but if you purchase it through Dyson's site, you also can choose an extra tool kit for free: a pet clean up kit, a complete cleaning kit, or a floor & ceiling kit.View Deal