Belmont Stakes 2023 live stream: How to watch online, race time, horses and odds

The Triple Crown's final race is almost here. You can watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 live stream online for free (and without cable) to see which horse wins the storied race.

Belmont Stakes 2023 start time, channel Belmont Stakes 2023 TV coverage begins Saturday (June 10) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sun.) on Fox.

Race start time: Post time is set for approximately 7:02 p.m. ET / 4:02 p.m. PT / 12:02 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 10:02 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

Nicknamed the Run for the Carnations, the Belmont Stakes is run by 3-year-old thoroughbreds at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The distance is 1.5 miles (2,400 meters). Secretariat, who won the race and the Triple Crown in 1973, still holds the track record of 2:24 minutes.

This year's field features nine horses, but none of them is contending for the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not racing in the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Florida Derby winner Forte is the 5-2 favorite, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice (pictured above) is close behind at 3-1.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 online.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Belmont Stakes 2023 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch Belmont Stakes 2023 TV coverage Saturday, June 10 on Fox. Race coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Approximate post time for the race is 7:02 p.m. ET.

Fox can be accessed for free with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service. We recommend Sling TV Blue (or Orange + Blue) or Fubo.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package, especially for sports fans. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including Fox, the other broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. You can check out everything Fubo offers with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 live streams in the UK

Bad news for British horse racing fans — it doesn't like the 2023 Belmont Stakes is airing on any UK channels.

For travelers abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 live streams in Canada?

Previously, Canadians have been able to see the Belmont Stakes action on TSN. However, the race does not appear on any of the schedules for the TSN networks at this time.

Subscribers can access their streaming services to watch the race with the help of ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Belmont Stakes 2023 live streams in Australia?

For racing enthusiasts Down Under, the 2023 Belmont Stakes will be available to stream on Kayo Sports, a major destination to stream sports. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. AET.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the race.

For other options, look into ExpressVPN to find an available live stream.

Belmont Stakes 2023 horses, odds and post positions

The 155th Belmont Stakes currently has a field of nine horses. Here are their names, post positions and current odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Post position Horse Odds 1 Tapit Shoes 20-1 2 Tapit Trice 3-1 3 Arcangelo 8-1 4 National Treasure 5-1 5 Il Miracolo 30-1 6 Forte 5-2 7 Hit Show 10-1 8 Angel of Empire 7-1 9 Red Route One 15-1