UFC 289 live stream: How to watch Nunes vs Aldana online, match card, start time

It's nearly time to watch the UFC 289 live stream online, and see the latest chapter of Amanda Nunes' second act. After losing the UFC Bantamweight title to Julianna Peña in 2019, Nunes actually considered leaving the sport. Instead, she opted to return and take her title back.

UFC 289 time and date Date and Time: UFC 289 is tomorrow (Saturday, June 10)

UFC 289 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin three hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 289 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

UFC 289 was supposed to be the rubber match of a trilogy between Nunes and Peña, but the latter sustained a rib injury. Irene Aldana — who is 7-4 in UFC and is 14-6 in MMA — stepped up. The champ (who is also a champ-champ, as she holds the UFC Women's Featherweight title as well) respects her new challenger, telling the press “She’s a better fighter than Julianna, for sure."

In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush arrives one show later than it should have. Oliveira lost the UFC's light heavyweight title last May, when he failed to make weight against Justin Gaethje, who then submitted him via rear-naked choke. After losing a fight for the vacated title in October to Islam Makhachev, this is Oliveira's latest chance to get back in contention.

DraftKings has Nunes (-320) predictably favored for the main event, with Aldana (+265) as the underdog. You'd have to bet $320 on a winning Nunes to win $100, while a $100 wager on a winning Aldana would net you $265.

The site lists Dariush (-150) for the favorite in the co-main, with Oliveira (+130) as a slighter underdog.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 289 live streams:

UFC 289 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 289 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 289 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 289 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are only on ESPN Plus this time.

UFC 289 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 289. While UFC 289 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 289 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

How to watch UFC 289 in the UK and Australia

UFC 289 is up late for fight fans in the U.K. and mid-day down under.

In the U.K., you'll start the main card at 3 a.m. BST, with Nunes and Aldana going on around 5 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 289 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 289's main card will go live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo, where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 289 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 289's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 289 fight card

Early prelims (7 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

#10 David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg — Flyweight

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira — Women's Strawweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

#12 Nassourdine Imavov vs #14 Chris Curtis — Middleweight

#15 Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius — Women's Flyweight

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng (aka "The Mongolian Murderer") — Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder — Featherweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Amanda Nunes (c) vs #5 Irene Aldana — for the UFC Women's Bantamweight title

#1 Charles Oliveira vs #4 Beneil Dariush — Lightweight

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt — Welterweight

#13 Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr — Featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders — Middleweight