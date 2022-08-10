Beat the heat wave — 10 essential tips and tricks to stay cool this summer

Hot enough for ya? Thanks to climate change, we're seeing hotter and hotter temperatures across the globe during the summer months. However, there are a number of things you can do to try and keep cool during heat waves no matter how high the temperature gets outside.

From chilling your car to tending to your plants, here are 10 tips and tricks to staying cool to beat the heat this summer.

(Image credit: Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide)

One of our editors used a humble roll of aluminum foil to keep the temperature down in his apartment. (As a bonus, it helped protect him from aliens.) Here's how he did it and how it worked.

If you're looking for a little cooling action and don't want to buy an air conditioner, you can make your own out of a few household products. Here's how to do it in three easy steps.

From wearing the right clothing to knowing what appliances to use — and which to turn off — here are seven common-sense tips for keeping cool when the temperatures rise.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

During a heatwave, your car can turn into a veritable oven, making it really uncomfortable when you need to get into it and drive somewhere. Here's how to keep it cool — and get it cool quickly if it's been baking in the Sun.

When it gets hot out, it's more important than ever to stay hydrated. And the experts agree: if you want to drink water to cool down, it should be a certain temperature — and it's warmer than you think!

Even if you don't have air conditioning, here are 10 tricks and tips for cooling down a room and keep it from getting too hot.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don't have air conditioning, you don't have to suffer in the heat. Here are 10 tricks and tips for cooling down a room and keep it from getting too hot.

There's nothing worse than trying to go to sleep when it's hot out. Check out our tips on how to get some zzz's if the mercury is up.

In the market for a new A/C? Here are the three things you need to look for above all else to make sure that you can cool down your room while spending less money.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want your A/C to run in top condition, then follow these tips to keep it working as well as the day you bought it.

Products and deals to help you beat the heat wave

In the market for a new A/C? Then check out our picks for the best smart air conditioners, as well as the best air conditioner sales and deals. If you'll be spending time outside, we have a number of picks for the best coolers as well as the best water bottles to keep you hydrated.