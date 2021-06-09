Battlefield 2042 release date, reveal trailer, news, leaked gameplay and more

Battlefield 2042 has finally been revealed and see the sixth main Battlefield game move from the World War I and World War II settings of the past two games and into the near-future.

While we don't have any official game footage yet, though some screenshots have bene leaked, the reveal trailer gave us a good taste of the what to expect. Everything from close quarter combat to jet dogfighting and zipping through the air in a wingsuit all looks set to feature.

Details are still very thin on the ground, but it's set for a "Holiday 2021" release. And Battlefield 2042 will also be the first new Battlefield game that will debut on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

So read on for everything we know, and indeed don’t know, about Battlefield 2042.

While EA has revealed Battlefield 2042, there's still no official release date for it

But in an earnings call back in November 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that a new Battlefield game will be coming “Holiday 2021.”

That’s a nebulous description for a timeframe between November and December this year. We’d suspect it will come out mid-November time, giving plenty of time for people to get the game and for EA to iron out any multiplayer issues before the winter holidays fully kick in.

Battlefield 2042 trailer

The Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer doesn't actually reveal any game footage; that's due to be revealed at E3 2021, where the Future Games Show Summer Showcase is also taking place.

But the trailer does showcase how there'll be a lot of frenetic action spread across urban, rural, mountainous environments and more, such as rocket launching facilities. And that action looks to take place from boots-on-the-ground action to aerial combat in near-future fighter jets.

Battlefield 2042 setting and gameplay

In the run up to the reveal of Battlefield 2042, we'd heard a lot of rumors that it will take place in a futuristic setting.

That setting has now been confirmed in the reveal trailer, which showcased some near-future weapons, tanks, jets, as well as some wingsuit-based flying action.

And there's a robot dog that looks like a militarized version of a Boston Dynamics Spot robot.

Battlefield 2042's robotic dog looks like a well-armed Boston Dynamics Spot robot (Image credit: Dice)

We got another glimpse at this near-future setting in a batch of leaked Battlefield 6 gameplay screenshots; expect on-foot, tank and flying combat.

Battlefield 2042 could carry on from where Battlefield 5 left off (Image credit: Imgur)

On the game mechanics front, we can expect Battlefield 2042 to be an evolution of its predecessor with large multiplayer battles fought over control points and across varied maps with different structures and terrain features. We’d also expect to see a battle royale mode, and maps festooned with vehicles, gun emplacements, and interesting routes to navigate to get the drop on the enemy.

It’s tricky to predict if Battlefield 2042 will bring a great deal to mix-up the rather established formula of the series. But we’d like to see something done to refresh it; maybe naval battles or close-quarter battles taking place in submarines or in fortresses.

Battlefield 2042 wingsuit could allow for some dynamic movement (Image credit: Dice)

However, it looks like thee will be dynamic weather to mix up map combat, as the reveal trailer showed off a tornadoes ripping through a city and causing helicopter to go spinning out of control forcing wing-suited solders to leap out.

The trailer also showcased a sandstorm, which looks like it could turn a large open map into a cramped claustrophobic one thanks to limited visibility.

Expect Battlefield 2042 maps to have dynamic weather conditions (Image credit: Dice)

In technical terms, we’d expect Battlefield 2042 to come with a myriad of options for PC gamers, with comprehensive support for the likes of ray tracing and ultra widescreen displays. While on the PS5 and Xbox Series X side, we’d expect to see some form of ray tracing, the ability to have high-refresh-rate display modes and super-fast loading times.

In the latest earnings call, Wilson said Battlefield 2042 "takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever."

That suggests the game will be designed with the new console hardware in mind, preventing it from being bottlenecked by older hardware, though we'd expect the PS4 and Xbox One to still run it.

We’d also like to see support for cross-platform multiplayer, a larger suite of game modes, support for cinematic sound like Dolby Atmos, and even larger battles supporting more than 100 players. Whatever, Dice does it will need to ensure it moved the needle when it comes to the next Battlefield game.

We also selected 7 things we'd like to see from Battlefield 2042. Hopefully, DICE will meet a few of our expectations.

Battlefield 2042 story

(Image credit: Dice)

Battlefield 2042's story has been tipped to involve a conflict or tension between the U.S. and Russia, somewhat well-trodden ground, only the players will fill the boots of specialist units from other nations.

Tipster Tom Henderson claimed: "My best bet here is that Russia have captured the island to use it's resources and the USA side are infiltrating/capturing it."

While first-person shooters have cover the Cold War era, this USA versus Russia conflict could be set in the near-future with the two superpowers squaring off against each other in proxy battles and using high-tech weaponry.

The game plot is USA vs Russia, but you play as specialist units from fallen nations. So all other nations are playable in some capacity. My best bet here is that Russia have captured the island to use it's resources and the USA side are infiltrating/capturing it :) https://t.co/lBt3HJmhT9April 15, 2021 See more

Furthermore, Henderson has claimed that players will be able to choose to fight for the USA or Russia, or both depending on their preference. Apparently, the player's in-game nationality will have no bearing on the side they have to pick. This would upend the more structured and rigid campaign of previous Battlefield games.

Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale

(Image credit: Dice)

A leak has claimed Battlefield 2042 will have a battle royale mode. That's not hugely surprising given Battlefield 5 also had such a mode, but there's scope for the sixth game in the series to really expand upon the previous Firestorm mode.

And a beefed-up battle royale mode would give Battlefield 2042 some scope to take on the widely popular Call of Duty: Warzone. This leak suggested that Battlefield 2042 will include a game mode that supports up to 128 players (double Battlefield 5’s 64 player count), but it's not clear if this would feed into the battle royale mode.

Battlefield 2042 outlook

(Image credit: Dice)

A new Battlefield game for a new generation of games console and hardware is an exciting prospect. Even if Battlefield 2042 simply iterates upon the franchise's existing formula then it should be worthy of attention.

But long-term, we’re hoping Dice brings a good bit to the table, with plenty of different modes and game elements for players old and new to explore. If Dice can pull this off, it could have a game that will be with us not only in the early days of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but right through to their twilight years.