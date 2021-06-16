Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date, trailer, expected gameplay and more

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it's an upcoming game from studio Massive Entertainment that looks impressive, even though it's been more than a decade since James Cameron's Avatar. But with Avatar 2 happening, it's no surprise a video game is also in the works.

Announced during E3 2021 as part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora official reveal trailer gave us a hint as to what to expect from a next-gen Avatar game. At this stage, we don't know exactly what kind of game it will be, but it seems to be taking the action-adventure route, similar to games like Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla .

So if you're curious about Ubisoft's upcoming game, we've prepared a round-up of everything we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including the release date, trailer, gameplay, and more.

As indicated in the trailer, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive sometime in 2022 on several next-gen platforms, including the PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC, Google Stadia , and Amazon Luna .

Unfortunately, we don't have anything more specific as of now, though it's possible that Ubisoft will reveal more details in the coming months.

One thing to note, however, is that we already know that the upcoming Avatar movie sequel is scheduled to arrive sometime around December 2022. So, if the game developers are in agreement with producers, we're not crossing out possible joint releases during holiday 2022. After all, the game had already been postponed due to the delay of Avatar 2, so we're guessing that both releases can't be too far off from one another.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora trailer

The 3-minute-long reveal trailer showed off a lot, including Pandora's stunning sights, mysterious creatures, some of which haven't been spotted in James Cameron's 2009 movie. It also featured a battle between the native Na'vis and the human-led Resources Development Administration, also known as the RDA.

For those unfamiliar with the Avatar world, the Na'vi are a race of extraterrestrial tall humanoids who inhabit the jungles of Pandora, whose peace is then disturbed by the RDA, leading to the main conflict in the original movie.

Similar to the movie, it looks like the upcoming game will also include other native creatures like Direhorses, horse-like creatures that are used by the Na'vi as mounts for travel and battling purposes.

We've also spotted Mountain Banshees, large, dragon-like aerial creatures that are often mounted by the Na'vi in order to travel larger distances as well as to hunt in the air.

All creatures that are used as mounts are connected to the Na'vi through a special native bond called Tsaheylu. It’s when two Pandorian creatures connect their tail-like "queues" which gives them the ability to form a “neural connection”.

But, as we mentioned earlier, the game trailer also hints at the inclusion of a new variety of previously-unseen creatures that we will hopefully be able to interact with throughout the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora expected gameplay

Not much is known about the gameplay itself, as the trailer didn't include any in-game footage. However, we did get a hint or two on what gamers could potentially expect.

At the beginning of the trailer, we're given a first-person view of the jungle surroundings. About 21 seconds in, the trailer shifts perspective to a certain Navi character while meeting another blue humanoid.

This leads us to believe that the game may potentially see some first-person action, which would be even more interesting if it could be played from both the Na'vi and the RDA sides. And a lobby where a user could customize their character certainly wouldn't hurt either.

As for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora being an open-world adventure remains to be seen despite all the beautiful environments that were shown in the reveal trailer. Clearly, Ubisoft isn't exactly new to producing games with a strong atmospheric feel, having previously released big titles like the Far Cry and the Assassin's Creed series. Regardless, expectations are highs from the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

No one really asked for an Avatar game, especially since it's been years and years since the movie came out. But such a game is coming.

And if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can make an alien world feel alive, and... well truly alien, then is could be something very special to explore. It also doesn't hurt that the came could look amazing as well. We've got some time before we see some proper game footage, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora might just be a game worth some tentative interest.