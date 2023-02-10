Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Arsenal need to have some short-term memory loss and just keep swimming after last week's shocking loss to Everton at Goodison Park. Luckily, the Gunners get to play this matchup against seventh-place Brentford. However, Brentford have qualifying for Europe in their sights and won't be a push-over. Expect this to be a tense match at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Brentford live stream date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Brentford live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 11.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

Both teams have outperformed expectations this year. Nobody saw Arsenal contending for the Premier League crown with a side that is currently the youngest starting XI in the EPL. However, Brentford have been relatively just as impressive. They are just in their second season in the Premier League but are currently in the top half of the table and Europa League qualification is not out of reach. You definitely won't want to miss these top-half-of-the-table sides face off in the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live stream anywhere

The Arsenal vs Brentford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Arsenal vs Brentford live streams by country

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in the UK

Arsenal vs Brentford kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Brentford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Brentford stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Arsenal vs Brentford preview

Arsenal comes into this game leading the Premier League, a position they've held for most of the season. Still, you'd be forgiven if it didn't feel that way after last week's 1-0 against Everton. The Gunners looked rudderless at times, and Everton managed to keep up with them for most of the game. Mikel Arteta will be hoping this was just another instance of the Gunners underwhelming on the road, and that they will be able to get a bounce-back win at home. Arsenal have only dropped points at the Emirates once this season in a 0-0 draw against the stingy defense of Newcastle United.

But Brentford should be respected coming into this game. The Bees have not lost in their last five Premier League matches and currently sit in seventh place. They are only one point behind Brighton and seven points behind fourth-place Newcastle, so the Champions League is still within reach and European football is a genuine possibility for next year. That is not an achievement that Brentford will give up lightly.

The good news for Arsenal is that Brentford's offensive prowess this season has largely come from striker Ivan Toney. The English striker has contributed 13 of Brentford's 35 goals this season, whereas the Gunners have several players in the top 20 EPL goalscorers and assist providers. While they will need to shut Toney down to secure the win, if they can, they can likely shut out the Brentford offense and then use their own offense to pick apart the Bees. If they can't though, it could be a long night in North London.

This should be an exciting game between two in-form teams having impressive seasons, so don’t miss the Arsenal vs Brentford live stream.