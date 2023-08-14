Apple Watch 9 could come with a brand new band design

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 could arrive with a new style of band to choose from when they likely arrive in September.

Twitter/X user Kosutami (via 9to5Mac) claims that Apple will launch a new woven fabric strap with a magnetic buckle fastening. They also include an illustration that they say is a concept for the look of the strap and clasp.

#Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch. (Photo only for concept looks)#appleinternal @markgurman @URedditor @ProfessorTox

Apple still sells a "Modern Buckle" leather strap with a metal clasp that somewhat resembles this design. However, if you're buying straps for an Apple Watch 8 or other modern Apple Watch, this model won't fit, as it was introduced with the smaller original Apple Watch generations.

Apple's current line-up of straps, excluding the expensive Hermès ones, or the Ocean Band for larger Apple Watches and the Apple Watch Ultra, don't use traditional watch clasps. The vast majority use pin-style, hooked, bracelet-style or magnetic fastenings. Some don't even use fasteners at all, in the case of the Solo Loops.

A new strap option with a more typical buckle that makes the Apple Watch look more like a standard watch seems like a smart way for Apple to round out its strap offering. It would also help it keep Apple Watch buyers within its own ecosystem rather than forcing some to look for third-party options instead.

Kosutami's illustration of what the new band could look like. (Image credit: Kosutami/X)

The upcoming Apple Watch 9 series remains kind of mysterious. From the limited rumors we've heard, it seems like it'll be an awful lot like the Apple Watch 8, except for a performance boost and some new colors. It sounds like it'll be much the same for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, except its small improvements are tipped to be new manufacturing processes and possibly an updated display. Anyone looking for bigger upgrades will have to wait for the Apple Watch X, new leaks suggest.

We are expecting to see these new wearables at an Apple September Event, thought to be taking place on September 12. It won’t be an Apple Watch-only show though, as it’s the point we should see the iPhone 15 series, and perhaps some other new devices too.