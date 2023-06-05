Apple VR/AR headset name and price possibly leaked — and it's cheaper than expected

The official unveiling of the Apple VR/AR headset should be mere hours away. Apple is expected to launch its first VR headset ever at today’s WWDC . But there’s still time for a few last-minute leaks — and this one is massive if it’s true.

According to a post on Naver by user Yeux1122 (h/t Apple Insider ), the Apple mixed reality headset will be called Apple XR and will cost just $1,999 instead of the currently rumored price of $3,000.

It also touts a few features of the yet-to-be-revealed headset. The post, which is mainly what appears to be a promotional graphic of the new headset, states that the XR will feature “dual X1 chips,” 12 cameras and “stunning 8K XDR optics.” It also states that the headset will be powered by xrOS , the operating system that has been rumored to debut alongside the new headset later today.

This Apple Reality Pro rumor feels too good to be true

(Image credit: Yeux1122/Naver)

There are a couple of red flags with this rumor, so let’s go through them.

First, the leak called the headset the Apple XR. On the one hand, XR would make sense as this is expected to be a mixed reality headset. On the other hand, it’s also a commonly used term to refer to mixed reality — it’s used in the same way VR is used to refer to virtual reality. That should make it much more difficult to register a trademark for “XR,” which is why the headset getting a name like the Apple Reality Pro makes more sense. Especially since Apple already appears to have trademarked the Reality Pro name .

Speaking of the Reality Pro, the post also refers to the new headset as the “Apple Reality Pro AR/VR model” in the text accompanying the possible promotional image. So it seems Yeux1122 isn’t even sure what to call the headset. That’s a major reason to take this leak with some healthy skepticism.

But the other thing that seems a bit unbelievable? The $1,999 price tag.

(Image credit: Concept Central/YouTube)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m skeptical of the 8K display this rumor claims as well but let's give that the benefit of the doubt for a second. Maybe 8K is really referring to the twin 4K displays with 4,000 x 4,000 resolution that are expected to be inside the headset and it's simply a case of 4K times two eyes equals 8K.

But the $1,999 price tag? I struggle to see how that’s possible given the headset could feature $1,500 worth of parts. At $1,999, Apple could struggle to make money on that bill of materials, especially when you then include labor and delivery costs.

While it’s not impossible that Apple decides to break even on its first headset, or even lose a little, it feels unlikely. This headset has long been rumored to be a bit of a proof-of-concept model, with cheaper headsets rumored to be in development.

Regardless, we should know for sure in a few hours. So make sure to follow our WWDC 2023 live blog now for the latest Apple headset news and all the big announcements from Apple.