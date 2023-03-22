Apple tipped to reveal Beats Studio Buds+ alongside new AirPods

Beats earbud fans could soon get a new addition to the lineup if a report seen by 9To5Mac (opens in new tab) turns out to be true.

The news appears to uncover a new version of the popular Beats Studio Buds that we labeled a “surprisingly affordable” option, and have consistently ranked as one of the best cheap noise canceling headphones out there. But a new version called the Beats Studio Buds Plus could bring more features for a similar price.

There's no comment from Apple-owned Beats, but a 9To5Mac source suggests the new Studio Buds Plus model could come with additional features like audio sharing, automatic device switching, and have “Hey Siri” support, just like AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds.

The original Studio Buds haven't been able to support these features due to the lack of Apple's H1/H2 chip. And it looks as though following an update to the original 9To5Mac story, a source has confirmed that although the new Beats Studio Buds Plus version won't have an Apple chip fitted, they will have a new custom chip that supports these additional features.

(Image credit: 9To5Mac)

While the new design looks almost identical to the original Beats Studio Buds (and we expect them to be available in white, red, and black color options), the Plus version could also be available in a new black option that will have gold accents to the Beats' branding (pictured above). It's also thought the version will have press and hold media controls for play/pause, and also the ability to switch between noise-canceling and Transparency modes.

There's no clear information on whether the original Studio Buds, priced at $149, will be replaced by the Plus model, or whether they will continue alongside the Plus for a premium price. But we'll keep you updated with any extra info we uncover.

Could Apple be working on AirPods Pro Lite?

According to 9To5Mac, the report also mentions an unreleased version of the Apple AirPods.

Although it's unclear as to whether this model is a revision of the regular AirPods or the rumored AirPods Pro Lite, it could be further fuel to suggest a new middle ground between the AirPods Pro and the standard AirPods 3 is on the way.

Once again, we'll keep you updated with developments.