Apple iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals 2020: The best deals right now

iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals are coming, but you don't have to wait until Monday for the savings to begin. We've already found many sales on some of the best phones of the year, and we've sorted out the odd caveats that carriers sneak in.

All four iPhone 12 models are the subject of Cyber Monday deals. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are free, if you know where to look. We're seeing hundreds off all members of the iPhone 12 lineup, providing savings on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Many deals simply require a qualifying trade-in phone and opening a new line of service, while others ask you to switch providers.

We've collected the best iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals so far. And we'll update this guide as get closer to the big day and more deals emerge.

Best iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deals now

iPhone 12: was $799 now $99 @ Verizon

Switchers who open a new line of data at Verizon and trade in an eligible device can get up to $700 in credits. That takes the cost of the iPhone 12 down to $99. Existing users who trade-in a device can save, too, as Verizon will offer $440 in credits toward the purchase of an iPhone 12.View Deal

iPhone 12: Save $900 with AT&T @ Best Buy

Since the 64GB iPhone 12 is $799, you can, in theory, get yourself a free iPhone 12 through BestBuy. You just need to sign on for an unlimited plan with AT&T, have an eligible device to trade-in, and it's all yours. Plus it's $200 more than what AT&T offers if you go direct.View Deal

iPhone 12: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $830 off the iPhone 12 when you join the carrier and activate a new line. You'll purchase an iPhone 12 on a monthly payment plan and receive credit via 30 monthly bill credits.

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Get a new line at T-Mobile and trade-in an eligible device, and the carrier will give you up to $730 credits applied to your monthly bill. That covers the cost of an iPhone 12 mini at T-Mobile.View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $699 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12 mini. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, these Apple Cyber Monday deals are open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers, and you can also apply the $699 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max: save up to $950 @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro delivers the best cameras on any phone along with a stellar display and unbeatable performance. And T-Mobile offers up to $950 off both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You need to activate a new line on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible iPhone in good condition. View Deal

iPhone 12: $700 off with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 for $700 off when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen yet.View Deal

iPhone 12: get free Apple AirPods Pro headphones @ Visible

The wireless carrier Visible is offering a free Apple AirPods Pro headphones with purchase of any iPhone 12 model, if you're switching to Visible. The wireless headphones normally cost $249. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering credits of up to $500 when you purchase a new iPhone 12 and trade-in your old phone. A Galaxy S10 would get you up to $160 in Apple credits, whereas an iPhone XS would get you up to $300 in Apple credits. The credits can be used for your iPhone 12 pre-order. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: $700 off with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 Pro for $700 off when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). The iPhone 12 Pro adds a telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor for improved photography.View Deal

iPhone 12: save $250 on all models

Xfinity Mobile is taking $250 off any iPhone from now until Jan. 4, and giving existing customers a $250 prepaid card if they upgrade to a new Apple device. This covers every model in the iPhone 12 range, as well as the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, making it a compelling reason to switch. However, keep in mind that Xfinity Mobile is exclusive to Xfinity home customers.View Deal

iPhone 12: save $250 on all models

Sam's Club is taking $250 off the cost of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro when you buy either phone on an installment plan with AT&T. You're also eligible for the $30 activation fee to be waived.View Deal

iPhone 12: six months free data, texts, & minutes @ FreedomPop

Buy any iPhone 12 model at FreedomPop and for six months, you'll receive 250 minutes and 1GB each month absolutely free along with unlimited texting. The phone is locked to the carrier, however, and will stay that way for one whole year. Price start at $729 with the iPhone 12 mini and go up from there.View Deal

iPhone 12: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

For a limited time, T-Mobile and Sprint customers who purchase an iPhone 12 via the Apple Store and trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer will receive a $150 Mastercard. (You'll receive a promo code for the card, which can be validated at T-Mobile). You can view the full details of this promo below the 5th footnote on the Apple Store page.View Deal

iPhone 12: Buy an iPhone get an Apple Watch for $99

If you're after a wearable to go with your new iPhone, Verizon has you covered. Buy an iPhone and you can get the Apple Watch SE for just $99.99. That's $180 off the normal price.View Deal