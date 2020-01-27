Apple dominates Future Tech Awards, first Tech Hall of Fame winners announced

Over 100 different winners were crowned in the Future Tech Awards, and Apple cleaned up with ten awards. With over 200,000 votes cast, our readers voted for the iPhone 11 Pro as best phone, the Apple Watch 5 as best smartwatch and the iPad Pro 12.9 as best tablet. Apple also picked up wins for the AirPods Pro and the iPhone 4 as phone of the decade.

Samsung and Google also earned awards. The Galaxy Fold was voted the best mobile innovation in the Reader’s Choice and Future Choice awards. Google Assistant won Reader's Choice for best smart assistant, beating out Alexa, and it also picked up wins for best smart speaker, best smart display and best Chromebook.

The Future Tech Awards also played host to the annual Future Tech Hall of Fame, recognizing the lifetime achievements of three individuals. The Hall of Fame 2019 inducted the following individuals:

Lisa Su, President, and CEO, AMD

Jason Johnson, Co-founder and CEO, August Home

Marques Brownlee, MKBHD

Future 50 recognized the achievements of 50 individuals in 2019, highlighting them as being at the forefront of technology and listing them as key people to watch in 2020. The winners include:

Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus

David Glickman, CEO of Mint Mobile

Jon Rettinger, Influencer at Jon4Lakers

Check out all the winners at the Future Tech Awards website!