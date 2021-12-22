Trending

Another Amazon outage takes down Slack, Epic Games and more

Third such outage in recent weeks

Amazon Web Services suffered another widespread outage today (Dec. 22), the third such instance this month.

"We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," read a post on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Health Dashboard at 7:35 a.m. Eastern time. "Other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue."

The problem was blamed on "a loss of power within a single data center." Power was said to be restored by 8:39 a.m. Eastern time, and affected services "should be starting to see recovery."

Online companies reporting service problems included Slack and Epic Games, while Down Detector showed users reporting trouble with Grindr, Hulu, McDonald's and DoorDash, among others.

Some of those impacted services appeared to be recovering by 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, according to Down Detector. However, Slack reported 5 minutes later that "issues with file uploads are ongoing."

AWS had similar issues on Dec. 7, when one of its servers in the eastern U.S. went down, and again on Dec. 15, when the problem was traced to a West Coast server. Today's snafu, as indicated above, seems to lie with another Eastern server.

The problems were more wide-ranging in the previous two AWS outages, affecting Disney Plus, Netflix, Sony's PlayStation Network and Amazon's own Prime Video, Alexa and Ring Video Doorbell services.

This is a breaking story and we'll keep updating it.

