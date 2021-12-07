Major Amazon outage hits Alexa, Disney Plus, Ring, PUBG and more

Amazon Web Services, the server system that hosts 32% of the internet according to Statista, has been hit with a major outage today (Dec. 7) affecting everything from Alexa, Prime Video and Ring security cameras to Disney Plus and League of Legends.

Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time outage information, shows AWS reporting significant problems. As of writing, here are all the services that are down or experiencing some problems:

Disney Plus

Prime Video

Alexa

Ring

Tinder

Canva

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Valorant

PUBG

Dead by Daylight

Clash of Clans

Duolingo

Pluto TV

The Amazon Web Services Twitter account has not yet given an update regarding this situation. But the official AWS Service Health Dashboard does have up-to-date intel on what's happening.

In its most recent message, it stated that there is a problem in the US-EAST-1 Region, hosted in Virginia, but that a fix is being worked on:

"We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates. We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery."

Below we've listed all the previous prompts in chronological order.

8:22 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.

8:26 AM PST We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/

8:49 AM PST We are experiencing elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery.

8:53 AM PST We are experiencing degraded Contact handling by agents in the US-EAST-1 Region.

8:57 AM PST We are currently investigating increased error rates with DynamoDB Control Plane APIs, including the Backup and Restore APIs in US-EAST-1 Region.

9:08 AM PST We are experiencing degraded Contact handling by agents in the US-EAST-1 Region. Agents may experience issues logging in or being connected with end-customers.

9:18 AM PST We can confirm degraded Contact handling by agents in the US-EAST-1 Region. Agents may experience issues logging in or being connected with end-customers.

(Image credit: Future)

We will continue updating this story as it develops.