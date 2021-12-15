Major AWS outage brings down Twitch, DoorDash, and PSN — now back up

Update: As of now, it seems that both AWS servers are back up and running. Websites like Twitch, Netflix and PlayStation Network are up on our end.

A major Amazon Web Services, or AWS, outage was affecting some of the largest websites and services on the internet, including Twitch, PlayStation Network, Doordash, League of Legends and more. The outage now seems to be over.

Per Amazon's AWS Service Health Dashboard website, internet connectivity is currently affecting the western United States, specifically its servers in Oregon and northern California.

At the moment, Amazon has acknowledged the issue and seems to have restored connectivity to both servers.

US-WEST-1, which encompasses northern California, is fully operational again. Amazon engineers are saying that connectivity within this region was not affected in the first place. So really, it seems that most issues stem from US-WEST-2, which is Oregon. Even then, it seems that US-WEST-2 is also back up and operational.

Below, we have pasted the current updates listed on the dashboard:

US-WEST-1: Northern California; US-WEST-2: Oregon

8:14 AM PST We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-2 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally.

8:10 AM PST We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally.

8:01 AM PST We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity. We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery. (Same message was posted for US-WEST-2)

7:52 AM PST We are investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-1 Region.

7:42 AM PST We are investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-2 Region.

Given that this outage seems to not be as widespread as the one from Tuesday, Dec. 7, it may not affect as many sites and services. And this outage might be more regional, so it may affect users differently based on location. Either way, below is a list of the major websites and services affected as shown on Down Detector:

Doordash

Twitch

PlayStation Network

Hulu

Clash Royale

Apex Legends

League of Legends

Duo

Amazon

Valorant

Slack

Funimation

Zoom

Okta

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Call of Duty

🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here.December 15, 2021 See more

We will continue updating this story if new developments occur.