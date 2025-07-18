Discord is down — live updates on the outage
Users are experience a global Discord outage — as Down Detector shows well over 7,000 reports.
Discord itself hasn't acknowledged the issue with its status page saying it is still "operational." But from users online and our own testing, we can confirm there are server connection issues and voice chat is down.
We're covering this outage live, to find out what's happened and why, along with the fixes being implemented.
Steep decline in reports
As Google's issues wane, Discord's problems are steeply going down as well.
Currently, reports sit around 1,700.
We'll keep an eye on it for a bit longer, but it does seem as though things are resolving.
Reports going down
After a nearly 7,000 report spike, things appear to be calming over at Down Detector where they sit around 3,500.
We should note that Discord primarily runs on the Google Cloud Platform which also suffered an outage this morning.
That outage appears to be resolving so we expect Discord's issues to clear up soon.
The official Discord status page still shows everything as operational though I noticed that the API response time is struggling during this time hitting highs of nearly 400 milliseconds where normally it sits closer to 110ms. That might indicate the Google issues that slowed down Discord's operation.
What's going on?
So while Discord says everything is "operational" on its live Status page, users are reporting something very different!
Namely, it seems as if voice calling is down with a faulty server connection. I can't say for certain until we receive a comment from Discord, but users are receiving an "awaiting endpoint" message, which relates back to a lack of server connection to carry the voice chat or stream.
That is a BIG spike!
Like I said, just one look at the Down Detector page shows you the problem!
Reading the comments, people are pointing out big voice chat issues, where everyone in a lobby is seeing "awaiting endpoint" warning messages.