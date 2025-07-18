Discord is down — live updates on the outage

Refresh

We'll keep an eye on it for a bit longer, but it does seem as though things are resolving.

As Google's issues wane, Discord's problems are steeply going down as well.

Reports going down

After a nearly 7,000 report spike, things appear to be calming over at Down Detector where they sit around 3,500.

We should note that Discord primarily runs on the Google Cloud Platform which also suffered an outage this morning.

That outage appears to be resolving so we expect Discord's issues to clear up soon.

The official Discord status page still shows everything as operational though I noticed that the API response time is struggling during this time hitting highs of nearly 400 milliseconds where normally it sits closer to 110ms. That might indicate the Google issues that slowed down Discord's operation.