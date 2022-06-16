Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates just announced — here's when the deals start

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13 it has been confirmed by the mega-retailer. Amazon had previously announced the annual sales events would be held in July, but the specific dates have only just been revealed. This means that Prime Day deals are less than a month away.

If you're out of the loop, Prime Day is Amazon’s faux holiday designed primarily to sell Prime memberships. Despite what the name would suggest, it’s actually a 48-hour event. It’s usually celebrated in the summer, but in 2020 was delayed into October due to the pandemic causing significant stock shortages across just about every product category.

During Prime Day millions of popular items are reduced from Instant Pots to running shoes, but the biggest discounts are usually seen on Amazon’s own devices. The likes of Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Fire Edition TVs and Kindle e-readers typically drop to an all-time low price during the sales event. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day is often the best time of year to make a purchase on Amazon.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £79/year or £7.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way for the retailer to mark its 20th anniversary. Back then it was just a one-day event that was comparatively low-key. Fast forward to now and it's a 48-hour extravaganza that doesn’t just offer discounted deals, but also incorporates a live-streamed concert — last year included a performance from Billie Ellish, and 2019 featured Taylor Swift.

While the majority of Prime Day deals will be reserved for July 12 and 13, there will still be savings to be had in the run-up to the event. In previous years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a whole week of teaser deals leading up to the main event. And there will be saving to be had even earlier. We expect early deals to start appearing over the next few weeks as we get closer to Prime Day itself.

As Prime Day deals can often be very limited or only available during a short window, you’ll need to be paying close attention if you want to score the biggest savings. That’s where we can help. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we bring you complete coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 over the next month.