Amazon is giving away 30 free games for Prime Day 2022 — here's the full list

Your Amazon Prime account is going to become a real asset this year as you’ll soon be able to use it to download more than 30 free games leading up to the company's Prime Day event.

The list of free games includes some big hitters like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and GRID Legends — the latter of which was just launched earlier this year — as well as some fan-favorite Star Wars PC games and some smaller indie titles.

According to an Amazon blog post (opens in new tab), you’ll be able to start downloading the games on June 21 — a full three weeks ahead of Amazon Prime Day — up until the end of Prime Day on July 13.

That being said, it might be worth starting the downloads sooner rather than later so you don’t forget about them, but it’s nice knowing that there’s no rush to get them all downloaded in one day.

These are the must-download games on Amazon Prime Day 2022:

GRID Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

And here’s the list of all the other games that will be available:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Remember, of course, that you’ll need to be a member of Amazon Prime Gaming (a free additional service for Amazon Prime members) to claim the games, so make sure you sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) before the start of Amazon Prime Day 2022 if you don’t already have an account.