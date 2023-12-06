Amazon Freevee adds 37 more free TV channels, including Bachelor Nation

Looking for something new to watch? No, you don't have to pony up for a new streaming service. You needn't look any further than Freevee for a slew of additional content to park your TV on and tune into without spending a single penny.

Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to make sure you never run out of favorites to binge. As of this week, you can expect to see 16 new Warner Bros. channels arrive today as part of Amazon Freevee, the company's free ad-supported streaming (FAST) video platform.

Among some of the new free channels launching include Bachelor Nation, where you can check out episodes of the fan-favorite romance reality series. Can't get enough of the love? It'll be there whenever you want it.

Other new channels from WBD include Say Yes to the Dress, The FBI, Nikita, and Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

Additionally, 21 other FAST channels will hit Freevee in early 2024, including those dedicated to I (Almost) Got Away With It, The Dead Files, Curb Appeal, and My First Place.

Freevee, one of the best free streaming services, already boasts over 400 live TV channels that host thousands of movies and TV shows, plus some Prime Video originals.

This new injection of content will expand the super-sized buffet of shows even further, but it begs the question: are you ready for 24/7 Bachelor?

Which new channels are being added to Freevee?

(Image credit: ABC)

Find the full list and description of each channels coming to Freevee today, Dec. 5, according to Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery, below.

CNN Headlines: The most trusted name in news keeps you informed on the latest headlines from around the world.

The most trusted name in news keeps you informed on the latest headlines from around the world. Bachelor Nation: This cult-favorite romance reality franchise follows eligible singles as they explore multiple relationships at once in the hopes of finding love.

This cult-favorite romance reality franchise follows eligible singles as they explore multiple relationships at once in the hopes of finding love. The FBI: In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI.

In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI. Say Yes to the Dress: Kleinfeld Bridal makes each bride’s experience unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part makeover and part therapy session.

Kleinfeld Bridal makes each bride’s experience unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part makeover and part therapy session. Nikita: Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.

Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot. The Repair Shop: Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered and beloved artifacts and antiques are brought back to life.

Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered and beloved artifacts and antiques are brought back to life. Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern crisscrosses the globe in search of the world’s most exotic foods, and savors the local cuisine.

Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern crisscrosses the globe in search of the world’s most exotic foods, and savors the local cuisine. Warner Bros. TV – Generation Drama: Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series. Programming will include Privileged, The Lying Game, and Famous in Love.

Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series. Programming will include Privileged, The Lying Game, and Famous in Love. Warner Bros. TV – On the Telly: A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond. Programming will include Waterloo Road, Young James Herriot, and Bombshell.

A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond. Programming will include Waterloo Road, Young James Herriot, and Bombshell. Warner Bros. TV – Travel & Adventure: Explore all things travel, from eats and treats to hotel makeovers and airport operations across the globe. Programming will include Airport 24/7: Miami, Extreme RVs, and Xtreme Waterparks.

Explore all things travel, from eats and treats to hotel makeovers and airport operations across the globe. Programming will Miami, Extreme RVs, and Xtreme Waterparks. Warner Bros. TV – Living with Evil: Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it. Programming will include Dangerous Persuasions, Deadly Sins, and Nightmare Next Door.

Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it. Programming will include Dangerous Persuasions, Deadly Sins, and Nightmare Next Door. Warner Bros. TV – Love Kills: Uncover the sinister side of the search for love with stories of revenge, betrayal, cults and romance gone wrong. Programming will include Dates From Hell, Deadly Affairs, and Fatal Vows.

Uncover the sinister side of the search for love with stories of revenge, betrayal, cults and romance gone wrong. Programming will include Dates From Hell, Deadly Affairs, and Fatal Vows. Warner Bros. TV – Chasing Criminals: Follow along as police officers, survivors, and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes. Programming will include Breaking Homicide, Grave Mysteries, and The Devil Speaks.

Follow along as police officers, survivors, and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes. Programming will include Breaking Homicide, Grave Mysteries, and The Devil Speaks. Warner Bros. TV – In the Garage: Hop in the driver’s seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more. Programming will include Fast N’ Loud, The Devils Ride, and Diesel Brothers.

Hop in the driver’s seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more. Programming will include Fast N’ Loud, The Devils Ride, and Diesel Brothers. Warner Bros. TV – Science is Amazing: Self-proclaimed scientists and highly acclaimed engineers explore wild inventions, jaw-dropping builds and experiments that have shaped our world. Programming will include All-American Makers, Building Giants, and Extreme Engineering.

Self-proclaimed scientists and highly acclaimed engineers explore wild inventions, jaw-dropping builds and experiments that have shaped our world. Programming will include All-American Makers, Building Giants, and Extreme Engineering. Warner Bros. TV – Classic Cinema: Experience the silver screen at home with a collection of acclaimed films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. Programming will include Dial M for Murder, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Mean Streets.

The following FAST channels are set to arrive in early 2024, with more to come.

I (Almost) Got Away With It : Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison.

Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees. The stories are different, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison. The Dead Files: A medium and a retired homicide detective investigate haunted locations to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena across America.

A medium and a retired homicide detective investigate haunted locations to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena across America. Curb Appeal: Get an inside look as homeowners and renovation experts team up to take homes from drab to fab on Curb Appeal.

Get an inside look as homeowners and renovation experts team up to take homes from drab to fab on Curb Appeal. My First Place: Get an inside look at first-time home buyers navigating the ins and outs of the real estate industry on My First Place.