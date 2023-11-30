New on Prime Video in December 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Looking for something new to watch, but don't want to check the same old streaming services over and over? If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, don't forget about Prime Video or its free, ad-supported video streaming service Freevee.

You'll find plenty of new entertainment gifts to unwrap this December, with tons of new movies, TV shows, and sports to choose from. It's why they're two of our favorite streaming services.

The month kicks off with Candy Cane Lane, an Eddie Murphy-helmed holiday comedy. It'll be followed by an adorable animated Christmas Batman adventure that's perfect for the whole family.

There's also Reacher season 2, which will explore Jack's fate after making the decision to leave Margrave and attempt his "retirement." As you can imagine, that doesn't go very well for him.

Browse our picks for our favorite new on Prime Video and Freevee content in December 2023 below.

New on Prime Video in December 2023: Top picks

Candy Cane Lane (Dec. 1)

Meet Chris (Eddie Murphy), a man whose competitive streak has him determined to clinch the title in his neighborhood's Christmas home decoration contest. But when he makes a deal with Pepper, a mischievous elf played by the hilarious Jillian Bell, things take an unexpectedly wild turn. Pepper's magic spell brings the iconic 12 Days of Christmas to life, unleashing a whirlwind of mayhem upon the town. To save the day, Chris must team up with his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children to figure out a way to undo Pepper’s wish and set things back to normal once more.

Premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video

Merry Little Batman (Dec. 8)

Gotham's famed caped crusader is here for the holidays in this animated adventure. While Batman (Luke Wilson) fights off some of the biggest supervillains in the city on Christmas Eve, Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab), his aspiring superhero son, has other plans. Left to his own devices at Wayne Manor while Batman is indisposed, Damian uncovers a scheme to hijack Christmas. Driven to prove his mettle, he dives headfirst into the nefarious plans he uncovers to be the one who saves the day instead of Dad … for once.

Premieres Dec. 8 on Prime Video

Reacher season 2 (Dec. 15)

The second season of Reacher picks up after Jack has departed the town of Margrave. Just as he'd settled comfortably into retired life, however, trouble came calling once more. As a former army major now playing the role of solitary drifter, the last thing he expected was for his past life to catch up so soon. But when reports begin to surface that members of his old Special Investigators Unit have begun turning up dead, Reacher's solitary ways are put on hold. He immediately sets about reuniting with trusted former teammates Frances (Maria Sten), David (Shaun Sipos), and Karla (Serinda Swan) to get to the bottom of the disturbing murders.

Premieres Dec. 15 on Prime Video

Everything new on Prime Video in November 2023

December 1

Prime Video shows

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)



Prime Video movies

Prime Video movies 50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)



Freevee shows

Freevee shows FBI True (2023)

The Middle S1-9 (2009)



Freevee movies

Freevee movies Earth to Echo (2014)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Joey (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Masquerade (1988)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Peter Pan (2003)

Repo Men (2017)

Sahara (1984)

Still of the Night (1982)

Tank Girl (1995)

Ted (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the

Desert (1994)

The American (2010)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Gift (2015)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Purge (2013)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The White Buffalo (1977)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

December 3

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

Thursday Night Football (2023)



Mistletoe Mixup (2021) - Freevee

December 4

The Star (2017) - Freevee

December 5

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

December 6

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (2023) - Freevee

December 7

A Lot Like Christmas (2021) - Freevee

December 8

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)



The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn (2019) - Freevee

December 10

Copshop (2021)

December 11

Spy Cat (2018)

December 12

Asteroid City (2023)

December 14

A Christmas Star (2021) - Freevee

December 15

Reacher S2 (2023)



Night Court S1-9 (1984) - Freevee

December 19

Every Body (2023)

December 20

When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present (2021) - Freevee

December 21

Gigolò per caso (2023)



Christmas Giveaway (2021) - Freevee

December 22

Sing 2 (2021) - Freevee

December 25

The Flash (2023)

December 26

Sound of Freedom (2023)

December 27

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

December 30

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)

Blue's Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)

December 31

Fringe S1-5 (2008) - Freevee

The Waltons S1-9 (1972) - Freevee



Stillwater (2021) - Freevee