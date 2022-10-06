Amazon’s Big Smile Sale event kicks off in Australia on October 10

Chances are you've heard rumblings of a second Prime Day happening later this month. That is indeed the case, but only in the US and UK, where the event is being billed as a Prime Early Access sale.

Thankfully, Amazon hasn't forgotten about Australia, which is why we're getting another Big Smile Sale in its place! For those who are unfamiliar it, the Amazon Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab) is a week-long shopping event that will offer big savings on a huge number of items between 12pm AEDT on Monday, October 10 and 6pm AEDT on Sunday, October 16.

Additionally, you don't have to be a Prime member (opens in new tab) to bag a bargain the event — the Big Smile Sale's discounts will be available to everyone. Of course, Prime member exclusives will still be on offer, comprised mainly of US and UK deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, which will be available from here (opens in new tab) once the event kicks off.

Top deals from the previous Big Smile Sale

During the last Big Smile Sale, we saw Amazon’s Echo Show 8 (opens in new tab) (first generation) drop to its lowest price ever, while items like AirPods, Bose and Jabra headphones, Garmin smartwatches and PS5 games were also heavily reduced.

So make sure you bookmark this page and return at 12PM AEDT on October 10 to score some equally great deals!

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85h | AU$379 AU$199 (AU$180 off) The very first Big Smile Sale saw amazing discounts on a number of headphones from top brands, however, this Jabra Elite 85h deal pipped them all with a whopping AU$180 off the RRP. Fingers crossed we get more bargains like this at the next event.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) | AU$169 AU$59 (AU$110 off) Imagine getting a staggering AU$110 off Amazon's amazing Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) — a product that wasn't much more expensive than that to begin with. Talk about a massive saving! Let's hope this deal comes around again on October 10!

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct | AU$399 AU$229 (AU$170 off) Garmin's brilliant Instinct 2 smartwatch had its price slashed by mammoth AU$170 at the previous Big Smile Sale, bringing its price down from AU$399 to just AU$229. We're expecting more deals like this from October 10, so don't forget to come back to this page.

What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale? Amazon's Big Smile Sale is fairly new to the scene, having only launched earlier this year in April. That first event only lasted four days though — that means Amazon is kicking things up a notch for this month's iteration, extending the sale to seven days. The event will coincide with Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale in the US and UK, which early reports referred to as a 'second' Prime Day. While that event isn't officially happening in Australia, some Prime-exclusive deals will be available to Aussies via Amazon's global store (opens in new tab). While we predict that both events will be slightly smaller in scale than Amazon's actual Prime Day celebrations, we're still expecting some excellent deals during its Big Smile Sale. If anything, it will surely whet our appetites for November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.