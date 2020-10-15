Amazing last-minute Prime Day headphones deal — Galaxy Buds are $89 right now

Like a lot of Samsung products, Galaxy Buds have been discounted fairly regularly during Amazon Prime Day. But with the two-day sale wrapping up in a few hours, a late-breaking Amazon Prime Day Deal has cut the price on these wireless earbuds even further.

You can now buy Galaxy Buds for $89 at Amazon. That's a drop from the previous sales price of $109 and a total savings of $40 off the regular $129 price.

Galaxy Buds: Was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

You can save big on Samsung's basic earbuds which offer a comfortable fit, great battery life and strong audio performance. Top-rated wireless earbuds rarely fall this far below $100, so jump at the chance to pick up a solid pair of earbuds on the cheap.View Deal

To be sure, Galaxy Buds aren't the latest and greatest wireless earbuds from Samsung. The Galaxy Buds Plus improved call quality over the original Galaxy Buds, and they can last longer on a charge. They're also available for a discount at $119 — a $30 savings off the regular price. For active noise cancellation, you'd have to turn to the $169 Galaxy Buds Live, which aren't on sale.

Still, the Galaxy Buds are a solid set of wireless earbuds, offering good battery and strong audio on music playback. To get a pair of earbuds this good for less than $100 is quite a steal, so if you're looking for a last-minute Prime Day Deal, this is one to grab.

