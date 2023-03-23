Alabama vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch March Madness Sweet 16 game online

When you watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream of the March Madness Sweet 16 game, you may be tuning in rooting for more chaos. And with this tournament, why wouldn't you? Bama's Crimson Tide is the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. And you can watch at a pretty decent price with one of the best cable TV alternatives.

Alabama vs San Diego State time, channel Date: Tomorrow (Friday, March 24)

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. GMT

Channel: TBS

The No. 5-seeded San Diego State Aztecs could definitely be the latest team to bounce a No. 1 seed, though Alabama were the top overall seed. That said, seeding feels almost as irrelevant as ever this year, especially after Fairleigh Dickinson bounced Purdue in round 1.

Both teams will basically be "fresh" against the other, as it's their first meeting. Draftkings, for those looking to make their bets, have the Crimson Tide as the heavy favorites at -340 (bet $340 to win $100), with the Aztecs as the +280 underdogs (bet $100 to win $280). The way the tournament has been going, we expect many to look to profit off an Alabama loss.

Alabama, though, will have one of the best players on the court in forward Brandon Miller. In 26 of his last 27 games (which is 96% of them), he's hoisted a double-digit score to the tally. And Miller's been dealing with injury as recently as the first-round game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi where he scored zero points — and Alabama still won by 21.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Alabama vs San Diego State online, plus the full schedule and what we know about the brackets so far.

How to watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're having trouble finding TBS, you can still watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

How to watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams in the US

In the U.S., the March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV — but the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream is on TBS. And by picking the best March Madness TV sales and the right affordable live TV streaming services, you'll be watching the whole tournament without breaking the bank.

You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue (starting at $40 per month (opens in new tab)) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)) you get CBS there. It all totals to $50 to $55 per month (Sling Blue costs more if it gives your region ABC), which is up to $15 less than YouTube TV and up to $20 less than Hulu with live TV.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) gives you TBS for this game in the $40 per month Sling Blue package (which may be $45 if you get ABC in your region). Sling is the live TV service that one of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Can you watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams in the UK?

While basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live with the ESPN Player (£9.99 per month / £69.99 per year) and see action on on BT Sport (opens in new tab), we can't confirm if the game is on the schedule over there.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams in Canada

It looks like the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream will be on TSN1, which has an unnamed Sweet Sixteen game listed in its schedule at the same time this game is to start.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for a spin.

Can you watch Alabama vs San Diego State live streams in Australia?

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams.

It's just unclear — we can't find proof that Alabama vs San Diego State will be on Kayo Sports — if this game will be included.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).