AirPods Pro Black Friday deal just crashed to $169 — the lowest price ever

Black Friday deals have been coming in hard and fast, and another wave of them is kicking off tonight for Walmart’s Black Friday deals . This includes the lowest price ever on the AirPods Pro.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $169 . That’s $80 off the normal price and is, by far, the cheapest price we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds. You definitely don’t want to miss this one.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

One of the best AirPods Black Friday deals of all time just arrived, with Walmart selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. The sale will last through November 28, so we hope that means there will be plenty of stock. This would be $80 off and the cheapest price ever for the AirPods Pro.

The best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal we’ve seen thus far had been the AirPods Pro for $189 at Woot, but Walmart’s deal slashes another $20 off that price and makes it a must-buy for iPhone owners.

They’re one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones) great sound and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

It’s safe to say the AirPods Pro is a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they’ll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Frankly, we don’t think we’re going to see a better price on the AirPods Pro anytime soon. Certainly not before the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently expected to arrive towards the end of 2021. So when this deal goes live we would act fast.

Then once you’ve done that you can check out all the other Black Friday deals that are available right now.

Epic 4K TV deal Vizio 70" 4K Smart TV: was $659 now $478 @ Walmart

The rockstar in tonight's batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV, which has been knocked down to just $478. Not only does the Vizio V705x-H1boast have a huge 70-inch 4K display, it also supports Dolby Vision HDR, AI upscaling, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. This is the lowest price ever for an Apple Watch 3 and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find in tonight's sales event.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Walmart

The Switch is normally priced at $299 on its own (when you can find it in stock). This Walmart Black Friday deal nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online for just $299.

Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV: was $600 now $398 @ Walmart

This big screen TV from Samsung can sharpen older footage, with its Crystal processor that upscales content to 4K. On top of that, it's also got HDR support for better color quality.

Google Nest Hub w/ $20 credit: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

The Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. Although other retailers are offering this same price, Walmart's giving you a $20 Vudu credit with your purchase.

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $478 @ Walmart

Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. That's $72 off and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen. You get a big and sharp 4K HDR picture, thanks to Samsung's Crystal Processor, support for lots of streaming apps and more.

