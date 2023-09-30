AEW WrestleDream 2023 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

The clock is ticking down to watch the AEW WrestleDream 2023 live stream, which will feature a highly-anticipated match-up between Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson.

AEW WrestleDream start time Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Pre-show: One hour before

Watch in the U.S. on: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

All Elite Wrestling has had an extremely busy schedule as of late. In addition to their regular weekly programming Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, the promotion delivered two incredible events at the end of the summer: the record-setting All In at London’s Wembley Stadium and the annual All Out in Chicago, Illinois. However, just a few short weeks after their last premium live event, Tony Khan and company are paying homage to the legendary Antonio Inoki by putting on a show during the one-year anniversary of his death. And that’s how AEW WrestleDream was born!

On Oct. 1, the inaugural WrestleDream will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. With such a massive show coming to the Pacific Northwest, it only made sense to spotlight one of the area’s favorite sons to headline the event in a dream match. And considering that the wrestling world was deprived of this match due to injury in the past, it’s the perfect time to see who is really the best technical wrestler in the world when Zack Sabre Jr. finally goes one-on-one with Bryan Danielson;

Of course, this isn’t the only highly anticipated match on the card. With world-renowned talents such as the Lucha Bros, Katsuyori Shibata, Aussie Open, The Elite, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and many more lined up to appear, WrestleDream should be a wrestling fan’s dream. But before the festivities kick off this weekend, we’re here to tell you how to watch AEW WrestleDream and what to expect when it begins.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW WrestleDream live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch AEW WrestleDream live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, WrestleDream can be streamed via Bleacher Report for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW WrestleDream live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

To watch AEW WrestleDream, wrestling fans in Canada can go to DAZN Canada, which charges $49.99 CAD for this premium live event. DAZN's reach also extends internationally beyond North America. Pricing from around the world is as follows: £16.99 in the UK, $29.99 AUD in Australia and $32.99 in New Zealand.

PPV.com is also another option for the AEW WrestleDream live stream in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland. Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

Fite TV is also selling AEW WrestleDream live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW WrestleDream card

ZSJ vs “The American Dragon” is clearly a dream scenario. And for a show called WrestleDream, it’s meant to be stacked with other dream matches. However, it may be a nightmare for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Previously, the AEW World Champion was meant to team with his Better Than You Bay Bay partner Adam Cole to defend their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against The Righteous. Unfortunately, Cole suffered an injury and will not be medically cleared to compete.

But rather than forfeit the titles to Vincent and Dutch, MJF has opted to take on the challengers by himself. While others in his situation may enlist the aid of another friend to stand in his corner, the champion has said time and time again that he’s a scumbag with very few friends. Unless he decides to shell out big money to hire some backup (which he’s done a number of times in the past), even the self-proclaimed Devil will have trouble contending with sadistic individuals who also happen to be former champions.

Another dream match taking place at WrestleDream is one of those matches where many would likely say, “Yeah right. In your dreams.” That’s because the legendary Chris Jericho is teaming up with his long-time rival Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi in order to face Don Callis’ new set of cronies. But as the old saying goes, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Since Callis has managed to make some high-profile enemies in recent history by stabbing everyone that he supposedly cares about in the back, he’s lucky that he has incredible talent such as Konosukle Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay backing him up. Will Jericho’s hunger for revenge on his former friend or the Golden Lovers’ undying devotion to one another be enough to overcome excrement incarnate in Callis and his goons? It will certainly be fun to tune in to find out since some of the most dynamic wrestlers in the entire world are set to collide in this deeply personal contest.

And we can’t discuss dreams without mentioning Eddie Kingston. The no-nonsense brawler has been having the year of his dreams professionally. After winning the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship and living out a life-long dream of his by competing in the revered G1 Tournament, the “Mad King” settled a long-standing rivalry with Claudio Castagnoli by defeating him for the Ring of Honor World Championship in a grueling Title vs. Title Match. But now that he’s a double champion, Kingston has twice as many competitors gunning for him and his gold, starting with one of the most feared and respected men in the entire business: Katsuyori Shibata. “The Wrestler” currently holds the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, but apparently he wants to be draped in gold these days. With both of Kingston’s championships on the line, a win for Shibata would certainly make that dream a reality. Although, Kingston probably isn’t planning to go down without a fight. Based on the differing styles of these fighters, we’re sure to have an incredibly interesting match on our hands this Sunday when these two face off.

Here’s the complete card for AEW WrestleDream 2023:

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

AEW TNT Championship Two Out of Three Falls Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

ROH World Tag Team Championship Two-On-One Match: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

Chris Jericho and The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, & Will Ospreay)

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.