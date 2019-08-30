Act Fast: Take $200 Off Acer Predator Helios 300 with GTX 1660 Ti

Amazon is kicking off Labor Day weekend with a bargain on one of the best gaming laptops around. For a limited time, you can score the Predator Helios 300 w/ GTX 1660 Ti GPU for its best price yet.

This deal ends August 31, so act fast.

Today only, Amazon has the Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop on sale for $999. That's $201 off its $1,200 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming machine. Amazon offered this same deal price during Prime Day 2019.

It packs a 2.6 GHz i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its configuration rundown is a 256GB SSD.

Our sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the Acer Predator Helios 300 and loved its strong performance and relatively long battery life. Though they thought its display could be brighter, they gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5.

Laptop Mag named it an Editor's Choice gaming laptop for its strong performance and graphics.

The Predator Helios 300 model tested ran on a Core i7-7700HQ CPU with 16GB of RAM. On the Geekbench 4 test, it scored 13,587, which ranks above the mainstream average (10,675). It also beat the Lenovo Legion (13,037), and the Asus Strix (12,253) and the MSI Leopard Pro (12,147).

What's more, its GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM is a great value, and it showed its might in performance testing. It played Rise of the Tomb Raider in 1080p at 67 fps, surpassing the 36 fps mainstream notebook average. It also came out on top against the Strix (18 fps, GTX 1050), the Leopard Pro (33 fps, GTX 1060) and the Legion (46 fps, GTX 1050 Ti).

As a reminder, this model Predator Helios on sale has a 2.6-GHz i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and GTX 1660 Ti GPU configuration. You can expect even better performance. To sum it up, the Predator Helios 300 is powerful and VR-ready and now more affordable than ever.