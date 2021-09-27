A 'lot' more PS5 features will be coming with future updates

Expect a “lot” of additional PS5 features to be added to Sony's console in the future. While the PS5 is already a pretty feature-rich machine, Sony has announced it still has plenty of “interesting, exciting and fantastic ideas” it plans to bring to the console through future software updates.

These quotes come from a PlayStation Blog interview with Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, during which he also acknowledged that “there’s a lot the community is asking for as well.” It’s clear that Sony has big plans for future PS5 updates.

The second major PS5 update was rolled out earlier this month and added several high-requested features. Most prominently was the ability to upgrade the console’s internal storage, but 3D audio support for built-in television speakers and an improved Trophy system were also highlights.

Community feedback is being heavily monitored and Nishino also explained that the team “learned a lot through PS4 and continue to learn about how players are using the system and how games are behaving. We know what is most accepted and most popular; what features are not used.”

While no specifics were given in this interview, it would seem the development team at Sony aren't short on player-inspired ideas to add in the future. Variable refresh rate support, 1440p monitor compatibility, further UI customization, and the ability to sort game icons into folders are among the features requested in the blog’s comment section — which Nishino and his team are likely monitoring.

Interestingly the most recent system update appears to have improved performance levels in some titles. Games like Control and Devil May Cry 5 have received a modest framerate bump post-patch. Future firmware may not only add new PS5 features but could also further improve the console’s performance.

There’s definitely more to come from the PS5, which is a good thing as it’s expected to be Sony’s flagship console for the next several years at least. Of course, actually getting hold of a PS5 is proving to be a much harder task than many anticipated. If you’re still looking to secure one make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest restock information.