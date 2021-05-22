7 shows like Shadow and Bone streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

If you've already binged Netflix's latest hit, you may be looking to watch more shows like Shadow and Bone. The fantasy drama is adapted from Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse books and just dropped its first season on Netflix. But its eight episodes just fly by, don't they?

While you're waiting for Shadow and Bone season 2 (not confirmed yet, but a total no-brainer for Netflix to order), you can pass the time by watching similar shows. Luckily, there's no shortage of fantasy epics out there.

Of course, Game of Thrones is the biggest of them all, but it's geared toward a more mature audience. That's why we turned our minds to finding shows like Shadow and Bone that explore a fantastical world of magic and the supernatural, but with less gory violence and explicit sex than the HBO behemoth.

Here's a guide to seven shows like Shadow and Bone to watch on streaming.

Shadowhunters

Watch on Hulu

Not only does the Freeform show have "shadow" in its title, just like Shadow and Bone, it's also based on a book series (The Mortal Instruments) and centers around a young woman who discovers she has magical powers.

On her 18th birthday, Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) learns she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into a new life filled with Shadowhunters, vampires, werewolves and warlocks.

Shadowhunters is geared toward older teens and young adults. It can get a bit silly at times, and you need to be prepared for quite a bit of romantic angst. But the careful world-building pays off and it's easy to see why fans made such an outcry when Freeform canceled the show. — Kelly Woo

His Dark Materials

Watch on HBO Max

A number of attempts have been made to adapt Philip Pullman's bestselling book series to the screen, including a 2007 movie starring Nicole Kidman. HBO takes a crack with a series featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy.

But this story really belongs to the young Lyra, portrayed by Dafne Keen. She's an orphan who embarks on a quest to find her missing friend. That leads her to make discoveries about the mysterious phenomenon Dust and encounter other worlds. Rated TV-14, His Dark Materials approaches adult themes in a similar way to Shadow and Bone. — Kelly Woo

The Witcher

Watch on Netflix

Like Shadow and Bone, Netflix's glossy adaptation of The Witcher inhabits a dark and mysterious fantasy world in which magic and monsters are ever-present. But this is a far more adult production, with lashings of sex, violence and cursing that bring it closer in spirit to Game of Thrones. As its TV-MA rating makes clear, it's not suitable fare for young children.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's popular book series, The Witcher will also be instantly familiar to anyone who's played the superb video games. The labyrinthine plot isn't always easy to follow, but it's exciting enough that you can pretty much just sit back and enjoy the spectacle. Henry Cavill is perfectly cast in the lead role of Geralt of Rivia, possibly because his role mostly involves little more than looking good in a pair of tight leather trousers. — Marc McLaren

The Magicians

Watch on Netflix

Take Harry Potter and friends, put them in college, surround them with sex, booze, drugs and dark magic, and you've got The Magicians. The fantasy series ran on Syfy for five seasons so it's a cable-level TV-MA (a few notches below Game of Thrones in sex and violence). The show follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his friends at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy as they face a dangerous threat to all of humanity.

Aside from the school setting and friends-against-the-evil-monster plot, don't mistake this for Harry Potter. The Magicians deals with a lot of heavy stuff, from mental health to sexual assault to addiction. While powers can fix a lot of things, they can't fix everything. (Oh, and be sure to stick around to catch the absolutely wild musical episodes.) — Kelly Woo

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Watch on Netflix

If you're into the mythical genre that involves magical powers, you're bound to enjoy Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of the most popular animated TV series of all time. The show is a must-watch for children as well as adults of all ages, as it features stunning visuals and a fantastic plot with a healthy pinch of comedy.

Originally broadcast on Nickelodeon, the series takes place in a world divided into four nations (Air, Water, Earth and Fire), where the Avatar, a master of all four elements, is supposed to maintain peace and balance.

The series starts off 100 years after the Fire Nation started a war against the other three nations to conquer the world. Aang, a young boy and the last Air nomad, is the acting Avatar and therefore, the only one who can restore the peace and bring the nations together.

The boy was found frozen inside an iceberg along with his loyal bison Appa by Sokka and Katara, siblings from the southern Water Tribe. The three then go on an exciting adventure to help Aang learn and master all four elements in order to defeat Firelord Ozai. — Denise Primbet

Once Upon a Time

Watch on Disney Plus

If you like the fantasy elements, action scenes, lighter comedic bits and deep relationships of Shadow and Bone, try digging into Once Upon a Time. Better still, if you're looking for a long binge, there are seven seasons of the ABC show.

Once Upon a Time puts a twist on the fairy tales and characters we all know, from Snow White and the Evil Queen to newer Disney princesses like Frozen's Elsa and Anna. The story toggles between a regular, modern small town to the more typical fantasy realm of castles, horses, knights and swords. And because it was a network broadcast show, it never gets too racy or violent. There's plenty of courtly romance, though, and you may find yourself joining in with the many fan groups for certain pairings. — Kelly Woo

The Shannara Chronicles

Watch on Netflix

Here's yet another fantasy adaptation of a book series! Terry Brooks' Sword of Shannara novels moved to the small screen, first on MTV and then Spike. The Shannara Chronicles was short-lived, lasting just two seasons. But its mix of magic, creatures, mystery and some romance will feel very familiar to Shadow and Bone viewers.

Austin Butler stars as Wil, a half-human/half-elf who is the last of the ancient Shannara line. With the Elfstones, he's destined to save the Four Lands from an invasion of demons. He's aided by elf princess Amberle (Poppy Drayton), human thief Eretria (Ivana Baquero) and the last druid Allanon (Manu Bennett). — Kelly Woo