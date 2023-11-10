7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more (Nov. 10-12)

Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, a space epic or a period drama, you should be able to find something among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend. Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services are offering new releases that run the genre gamut.

At the top of the weekend watch list is the returning fan-favorite For All Mankind season 4, which leaps ahead another decade for a new kind of space race.

The costume romance The Buccaneers brings a bit of Bridgerton flavor to the unfinished Edith Wharton novel, while Nathan Fielder is ready to make you cringe again with The Curse. And two shows roll out their finales: Loki season 2 and The Morning Show season 3.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

For All Mankind season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

One of the best shows on television returns after another major time jump into the future. For All Mankind has raced through space and time over the course of three seasons, depicting an alternate version of history that diverged when the Russians beat the Americans to the moon.

Now it’s 2003, the Happy Valley settlement on Mars has expanded and is on the verge of becoming a full-fledged, self-sustaining colony. The U.S. space program shifts focus to capturing and mining asteroids that are made of extremely valuable, rare minerals that could change everything. But other countries want in on the action, creating a tense atmosphere on both planets.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

The Buccaneers (Apple TV Plus)

This period romance might feel like Apple’s attempt to clone Netflix’s Bridgerton, but it already has an underrated older sibling on the streaming service: Dickinson. The Buccaneers takes on the unfinished Edith Wharton novel of the same title and gives it a cheeky, sometimes anachronistic spin like the poet dramedy about the Belle of Amherst did. The diversity in the casting definitely gives shades of Bridgerton, though.

The story follows young American heiresses who head to London to find aristocratic husbands. The “dollar princesses” make quite the splash, even if some snobs look down at them as nouveau riche. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) manages to catch the attention of a duke (Guy Remmers), but she develops feelings for the title-less Guy (Matthew Broome).

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

The Curse (Showtime)

Nathan Fielder is a master of cringe comedy, as seen in Nathan For You and The Rehearsal. Both were exquisitely funny and horrifying at the same time. Now, he’s back at it, teaming up with Benny Safdie and Emma Stone for a trippy scripted show that plumbs the depths of social awkwardness.

Fielder and Stone play Asher and Whitney Siegel, a husband and wife team who aspire to be HGTV hosts. They’re filming the pilot for Flipanthropy, which aims to revitalize the New Mexico town of Española. But while they’re excited to bring their “passive house” designs to the area, the residents aren’t exactly thrilled with the idea of gentrification.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus With Showtime

Airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime

Rap Sh!t season 2 (Max)

The comedy from creator Issa Rae flew way under the radar when it debuted last year; here’s hoping season 2 gets more notice. When last we saw up-and-coming Miami rap duo Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), they had gotten the great news from manager Chastity (Jonica Booth) that a tour was in the works.

The tour becomes a reality, but it’s not exactly the breakout that the duo was expecting. While it’s an opportunity to take their music beyond Miami, they’re merely the supporting act for Reina Reign (Kat Cunning). Shawna and Mia react differently to Reina’s “outrage marketing” antics, which threatens to drive a wedge between the recently-reunited friends.

Streaming now on Max

Notable Episodes

Loki season 2 finale (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

Time is a flat circle, but Loki can make it a sphere … or a square … or something. Last week’s excellent episode left off with the trickster realizing his time-slipping problem could become a superpower. He has the ability to turn back time and prevent realities from spaghetti-fying. Maybe Loki was the real temporal loom all along! In the finale, he moves ahead with his new “glorious purpose” — with the help of Sylvie, Mobius, OB and the others, of course — to fix time. An untold number of existences is on the line.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Morning Show season 3 finale (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

In its third season, The Morning Show decided to just go bonkers and throw everything at us — space rockets,, a handsome billionaire that looks like Jon Hamm, the Jan. 6 insurrection, racism, ethical conundrums, Cory’s mom. Was it ludicrous? Yes. Was it watchable? Very.

The finale will answer all the questions that have been set up throughout this season: Will Jon Hamm Paul Marks buy UBA? Or will Cory find a way to keep the company afloat without his money? Will Alex figure out that Paul is shady as hell? Will Bradley go to prison for covering up for her brother? Let the fireworks begin.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Movie Premieres

The Killer (Netflix)

David Fincher returns to the director’s chair for the first time since 2020’s Mank and also returns to the thriller genre he has mastered with the likes of Se7en and Fight Club.

When a job goes awry fro a professional assassin (Michael Fassbender), he finds himself the subject of an international manhunt. His attempts to contact his handler, an attorney named Hodges (Charles Parnell), go unanswered. When he discovers his girlfriend (Sophie Charlotte) was attacked as a make-good to the client, the killer embarks on a quest for vengeance.

Streaming now on Netflix