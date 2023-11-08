7 new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max always has tons of great and movies in its catalog. Combined with the library of HBO shows it offers, it’s no surprise it's consistently one of the best streaming services out there. And this month Max is adding even more to its already impressive list of movies.

But some of those new movies stand out above the rest. There are even a select few that score 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes — truly rarified air. And this month there are more than most, but seven of these highly rated movies stood out above the rest, including a pair of the best sequels ever made.

Ready to start watching? Here are the seven best movies that are new to Max this month.

Paddington 2

When the first Paddington movie came out in 2014, Ben Whishaw’s portrayal of the marmalade-loving bear was an instant success. So it was no surprise when in 2017, a sequel was released to the clamoring masses. But what was a surprise was that Paddington 2 was even better than the original. It’s not only one of the best sequels ever made, but some would argue it's even one of the best movies ever made. It even gets a shoutout in the Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent when Pedro Pascal’s character declares it his third favorite movie of all time.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant amongst many other talented actors, there’s really nothing negative about the movie. A talented cast, an excellent star performance and a heartwarming story — what’s not to like? Paddington 2 is a must-watch on Max this month.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

Genre: Animated comedy

Stream on Max

Aliens

Speaking of incredible sequels, Aliens is right up there with Paddington 2 in terms of the greatest sequels of all time. While some (like myself) may ultimately prefer Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien to James Cameron’s action movie follow-up, there’s no denying this movie is incredible.

Starring Sigourney Weaver, reprising her role as Ellen Ripley from the original Alien film, Aliens has her returning with a platoon of Colonial Marines to the same moon where we first encounter the Xenomorph menace. What follows is an incredible action movie and an Academy Award-nominated performance from Weaver that’s well worth your time. Don’t miss out on Aliens while it’s available to watch on Max.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%

Genre: Science Fiction/Action

Stream on Max

WarGames

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off may be considered the most well-known Matthew Broderick performance, but don’t overlook WarGames. Starring Broderick as teenage computer whiz David Lightman, this movie starts out as just another teen comedy but quickly turns into something more sinister. What follows is a thrilling showdown between man and machine with the fate of the world at stake.

While WarGames now feels as dated as the computers used in the movie, it still holds up quite well. The movie is enjoyable to watch from start to finish and puts an interesting twist on the Cold War thriller genre. It is also apparent that people who were familiar with computers had input in the writing, which is refreshing given that technology can sometimes feel like magic rather than grounded science in movies. If you want a fast-paced thriller to watch this month, WarGames is a great option.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Genre: Thriller

Stream on Max

The King’s Speech

Setting aside my personal animus that The King’s Speech beat out both Inception and The Social Network for Best Picture, there’s no denying that it’s an Oscar-worthy movie. Starring Colin Firth as King George VI of England, the movie follows his journey as he learns to overcome his crippling stutter, culminating with his first wartime address to the nation at the onset of World War II.

But the story, inspiring as it is, isn’t what makes this movie so excellent. That honor goes, without any doubt, to its cast of Firth as King George, Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and Geoffrey Rush as Lionel Logue, the speech therapist who guides George to overcome his stutter. It’s their performance that makes this film Oscar-worthy and worthy of your time. I just hope that, unlike me, you don’t keep seeing Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa from Pirates of the Caribbean the entire time.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Genre: Historical drama

Stream on Max

Diner

Diner is probably up there in terms of movies I know I need to see but for some reason still haven’t. Especially since it takes place in Baltimore, a city near and dear to my heart. Now that it’s on Max, it’s finally time to check it off my list.

Starring Steven Guttenberg, Daniel Stern, Mickey Rourke and Kevin Bacon as a close group of friends, this Barry Levinson comedy takes place between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 1959 Baltimore and is considered a classic by all who love it. There are high jinks and high-strung emotions throughout the movie, but at the end, all you remember is the good times you spent over 110 minutes with the movie's incredible cast.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Genre: Dramatic comedy

Stream on Max

Rocky

Starring Sylvester Stallone as the titular Rocky Balboa, Rocky would go on to win multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It would also earn Stallone two nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, which is arguably even more remarkable than the Oscar wins the movie received. But most importantly, it’s one of the best sports movies of all time, and adding it is a major win for Max this month.

Granted, some people may complain about the movie’s ending — and if for some reason you’re left feeling unsatisfied, you can watch the entire Rocky franchise once you’re done with the original. But once you’ve seen Rocky, I think you’ll agree that the ending is perfect and part of what makes Rocky stand the test of time. Either way, you certainly won’t regret watching it.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Genre: Sports drama

Stream on Max

Misery

There are some great Stephen King adaptations out there, but Misery has to be in the Mount Rushmore for the greatest movies made of King’s works. Starring James Caan as novelist Paul Sheldon, Misery is a gripping thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat as Sheldon tries to escape his biggest fan — Annie Wilkes, played by the incredible Kathy Bates.

And when I say the incredible Kathy Bates, that’s not hyperbole. Caan’s performance as Sheldon is good and Rob Reiner does a great job adapting King’s novel, but it’s Bates who steals the show, essentially from the moment we meet her. While I may argue that The King’s Speech may have not deserved its big Oscar win, you won’t hear any complaints from me about Bates winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Wilkes in Misery. Spooky season may be behind us but it’s never too late for a good horror movie, and technically Misery is a holiday movie, so you’re covered there too.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Genre: Thriller

Stream on Max