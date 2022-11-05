7 best new Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Trying to find the newest additions to the Prime Video movie library is tough. That's partially because your search results can often include movies you need to rent or purchase on video on demand.

And while we have a collection of the best movies on Prime Video, that's kind of a lengthy list — and primarily based on our own recommendations. Not to downplay our own critical opinions, but we know that people value the critical consensus as much as anything else.

So, we documented the 5 best Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. But since Prime Video is one of the best streaming services, it's been adding more well-regarded movies ever since that story was written months ago.

This latest slew of movies is so good, we've decided to raise the bar: we've got seven recently-added Prime Video movies this time.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Fruitvale Station is a seminal film in the modern Black cinema history, and not just because of star Michael B. Jordan, whose career truly rose with his portrayal of Oscar Grant, one of the many Black men whose story is filled with tragedy because of systemic racial injustice. Fruitvale Station is also the directorial debut for Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Coogler and Jordan team up to tell Grant's tragic story with respect and care, showing how the man worked to live on the up-and-up after serving time in San Quentin. Doing his best to support his girlfriend and young daughter, while dealing with his past at the same time, Oscar is pulled into an altercation with the police, one that's all-too-familiar for many.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Let the Right One In (2008)

Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) is having a tough time. Bullied, and living a minimalist way in the suburbs of Sweden, this pre-teen just needs a good friend. And Eli (Lina Leandersson), is very eager to be that friend. And so Oskar is delighted, until he starts to find out that Eli's not at all like him. As they form a friendship, it's all undercut by a tension that she's not quite ... right. All the while, a bunch of suspicious deaths take place, giving Oskar to wonder if his new friend in town is connected to them. While horror with kids may be best known for titles such as It, Let the Right One In succeeds by blurring the lines between good and evil.

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Face/Off (1997)

Yes, it's time to enjoy one of the most over-the-top action movies (again). Face/Off is that rare movie that does exactly what it says on the tin: Sean Archer (John Travolta) is an FBI agent who undergoes a wild surgery to swap faces with the wild killer Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Think "Freaky Friday" with scalpels and guns, Face/Off is one of the best action movies of its time, thanks in part to the work of director John Woo.

But while the stunts are amazing, and the fight choreography is epic, Face/Off is a winner because of Travolta and Cage. Their role-reversal creates opportunities for each to deliver solid performances, sprinkling comedic brilliance into the tense chaos of it all.

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Prime Video subscribers can also make this weekend a Nic Cage double-feature extravaganza without double-dipping in the action section. Mike Figgis' film (adapting John O'Brien's novel) allows Cage to show off his more tender and sensitive side as screenwriter Ben Sanderson. And Ben really needs to leave Las Vegas soon, as the neon-soaked city is enabling his alcoholism that's threatening to ruin his life.

Then, he meets and forms a relationship with Sera (Elisabeth Shue), a prostitute with whom he strikes a deal. She won't tell him to stop drinking, and he can't moralize to her about her chosen line of work. While the pair initially offer each other help, Ben's drinking problem slowly gnaws at their connection. Both Cage and Shue were lauded by critics for turning in some of their best work to date.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Cat and mouse movies are best when the cat's the one who's perpetually locked behind bars. Such is the case when Anthony Hopkins turned in an amazing performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a killer with a taste for his victims' organs. But as unnerving as Lecter is, FBI agent in training Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) needs his help to solve currently-active crimes.

Horrifying without being a horror movie, thanks to masterful work from director Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs is as tense and perfect as crime films get. Hopkins and Foster seem born to verbally tangle with each other, and the film left such a strong impression that Hollywood's been trying to recapture the magic with sequels and a TV series.

Genre: Crime

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The best western movies often feature the work of two titans of the genre: director Sergio Leone and composer Ennio Morricone. But Once Upon a Time In The West offers more on top of that. Charles Bronson impresses in his starring performance as Harmonica, a revenge-driven gunslinger named after the item that plays a pivotal role in his life. Harmonica is tracking down Frank (Henry Fonda), who's left a long trail of blood.

Beloved by many modern directors such as Vince Gilligan and Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In The West is seen as arguably the peak or culmination of the genre. Oh, and it's based on a story co-written by Italian horror genius Dario Argento.

Genre: Western

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

In San Francisco, Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) is starting to realize something is going very wrong, but even he's a little late to the story, having dismissed his friend Elizabeth (Brooke Adams)'s complaints about her husband's odd behavior. The confirmation comes from a mutated corpse discovered by Jack and Nancy (Jeff Goldblum and Veronica Cartwright), the canary in The Golden City's coal mine.

Remakes, despite what some may tell you, aren't new. 1978's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, though, had the benefit of waiting 22 years after the original's release. Meditative and camp at the same time, this classic may not be new to us, but its arrival on Prime Video is as great a reason to discover it if you never have before.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

