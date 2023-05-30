7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu and Netflix in June 2023

It can be hard to keep up with what movies are coming and going on the best streaming services each month. Don't worry, we've got you covered: June 2023 is your last chance to stream these great movies on Netflix and Hulu.

It's possible these titles may return or get picked up by another streaming service in the coming months. But when or where is anyone's guess. In the meantime, put your subscription to work and watch (or rewatch) these seven departing movies, including a blockbuster comedy, a cult classic satirical horror flick, and a documentary about musicals that were never meant to have much of an audience.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix and Hulu in June 2023.

Best movies leaving Hulu

Dunkirk (2017)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I'm normally not much for war movies, but Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning World War II period drama had me on the edge of my seat. Dunkirk is a fictional story set amid the very real events of the 1940 evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of northern France. After a surprise attack leaves them surrounded by encroaching Nazi German forces, they're forced to retreat to the beaches of Dunkirk, stranded and with all hope of rescue quickly evaporating. That changes when scores of British civilians leap into action to help rescue the soldiers using any boat available.

Rather than following a linear story, Dunkirk alternates among three different time periods and groups of characters during the battle and rescue. And despite being a war film, it doesn't linger on the more gruesome elements of the battle. It struck me as more of a cinematic thriller than a typical war film.

Watch on Hulu before June 11

American Psycho (2000)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In 1991, Bret Easton Ellis’ novel American Psycho shocked readers with its gory accounts of a yuppie's double life as a serial killer. Nine years later, Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, The Machinist) did the same in this cult movie adaptation.

Patrick Bateman is a wealthy New York professional by day and a psychopath with a lust for blood by night. American Psycho's ending is famously ambiguous, leaving a lot up to the viewer to decide about what actually happened and what plays out only within Bateman's mind. Its true meaning remains a subject of debate among many fans to this day.

Watch on Hulu before June 30

It (2017)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'll be honest, I had zero interest in this remake of Stephen King's classic horror novel when it was first announced. I was underwhelmed by the first It adaptation, with the exception of Tim Curry's performance as the terrifying supernatural clown Pennywise, which of course was iconic. But my opinion did a 180 after catching Bill Skarsgård's take on the character in a trailer.

His performance is genuinely unnerving, with uber-creepy voice work and facial mannerisms that nails that off feeling of the uncanny valley. The film also thrives thanks to its excellent cast of child actors, led by Jaeden Martell playing Bill Denbrough with a relatable fragility and Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects) as Beverly Marsh, who steals the show.

Watch on Hulu before June 30

Bridesmaids (2011)

(Image credit: Universal)

Bridesmaids is a hilarious and smartly written comedy about how messy female friendships can be. Annie (Kristen Wiig) is thrilled at the engagement of her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) and is honored to be the maid of honor. Unfortunately, it couldn't come at a worse time.

Annie’s life is a mess; she's had to close the doors on her failing bakery and was recently dumped by her boyfriend. Maid of honor duties can get expensive, and she's broke. Still, she’s determined to do right by Lillian, but she grows resentful of another bridesmaid, the wealthy and seemingly perfect Helen (Rose Byrne). Annie snaps, drama unfolds, and hijinks ensue.

Leaving Hulu on June 30

Best movies leaving Netflix

The Mist (2007)

(Image credit: THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY / Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Adapted from Stephen King’s 1980 novella of the same name, The Mist follows a group of survivors who shelter in a grocery store after a mysterious fog envelopes their town. It quickly becomes clear that something deadly is lurking outside, but the most dangerous threat of all comes from within as fear and superstition grow into something more sinister.

This sci-fi horror thriller is directed by Frank Darabont, who is no stranger to successfully bringing King’s work to the big screen. Darabont directed both The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption. The Mist's ending is up there among the best twists in horror, and is sure to leave you shaken up. I remember watching it when it first came out and just leaving the theater stunned and horrified.

Watch on Netflix before June 21

Jerry Maguire (1996)

(Image credit: TRISTAR PICTURES / AJ Pics / Alamy )

Tom Cruise might be best known for high-octane thrillers like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, but his performance in the romcom Jerry Maguire remains one of his most quoted roles to date. Written and directed by Cameron Crowe, Cruise plays the titular sports agent as he juggles managing the career of his star client (Cuba Gooding Jr.) and a budding relationship with Renee Zellweger's character.

The movie kicks off after Maguire has an epiphany that prompts him to write a mission statement about everything that is wrong with their profession and how to fix it. When he presents this to his colleagues, naively expecting them to embrace his new worldview, he's promptly fired and scrambles to start his own firm. What follows is a hybrid of sports drama, romcom antics and an endearing character study all in one.

Jerry Maguire spawned several popular quotes like "Show me the money!" and "You had me at 'hello'" and is often listed among the best sports movies of all time.

Watch on Netflix before June 30

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

(Image credit: Cactus Flower Films)

Bathtubs Over Broadway is a documentary that dives into the strange and hilarious world of industrial musicals, aka the corporate-commissioned song-and-dance productions from the golden age of American capitalism.

It follows comedy writer Steve Young, who first stumbled upon the obscure and unsung genre in the '90s while scouring vinyl records for a Late Show with David Letterman segment. His discovery of a musical sponsored and produced by General Motors leads to a decades-long obsession.

Diving into its history, Young tracks down the singers and writers who worked on some of these shows, which featured songs like "Diesel Dazzle," "Who Else But Whirlpool" and "22 Slices of Bread." He also interviews the small but dedicated community of collectors working to preserve these limited-edition records for posterity. It's a quirky but undoubtedly reverent tour down one of the forgotten back alleys of Broadway.

Watch on Netflix before June 8

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023

Leaving June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15

The Darkness

Leaving June 19

Philomena

Leaving June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21

The Mist

Leaving June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z

Everything leaving Hulu in June 2023

Leaving June 4

Stronger, 2017

Leaving June 11

Dunkirk, 2017

Leaving June 13

Higher Power, 2018

Leaving June 14

2 Days in New York, 2012

Alan Partridge, 2013

Freakonomics, 2010

I Give It A Year, 2013

Leaving June 18

My Little Pony, 2017

Leaving June 19

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, 2017

Leaving June 23

The Meg, 2018

Leaving June 25

Blade Runner 2049, 2017

Leaving June 28

Death on the Nile, 2022

Monsters and Men, 2018

Leaving June 30

The ABCs of Death, 2012

The ABCs of Death 2, 2014

Adam, 2009

American Psycho, 2000

Anonymous, 2011

Armored, 2009

Baby Mama, 2008

Bad Milo!, 2013

Because of Winn-Dixie, 2005

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Beverly Hills Ninja, 1997

Boys on the Side, 1995

Bridesmaids, 2011

The Brothers, 2001

CHiPS, 2017

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Copycat, 1995

Courage Under Fire, 1996

Date Night, 2010

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dredd, 2012

The Fan, 1996

Father of the Bride, 1991

Father of the Bride Part II, 1995

The Forgotten, 2004

Glee the 3D Concert Movie, 2011

Glory, 1989

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016

Haywire, 2012

High Fidelity, 2000

Hitman, 2007

Honeymoon, 2014

Horrible Bosses, 2011

I Saw the Devil, 2010

It, 2017

Jack and Diane, 2012

Joe Somebody, 2001

John Tucker Must Die, 2006

The Lady in the Van, 2016

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003

Lincoln, 2012

Made in America, 1993

Marrowbone, 2017

Mission to Mars, 2000

Moulin Rouge!, 2001

Mr. Popper's Penguins, 2011

The Negotiator, 1998

Prom Night, 2008

Prometheus, 2011

The Proposal, 2009

Que Pena Tu Vida, 2016

Rampage, 2018

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Runaway Jury, 2003

Satanic, 2016

The Secret Life of Bees, 2008

Selena, 1997

Sixteen Candles, 1984

Splinter, 2008

Te Presento A Laura, 2010

Think Like a Man, 2012

Tyrel, 2018

V/H/S, 2012

V/H/S 2, 2013

V/H/S: Viral, 2014

Vanishing on 7th Street, 2010

We Own the Night, 2007

The Wife, 2018

What to Expect When You're Expecting, 2012

XX, 2017