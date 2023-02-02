7 best movies to stream before they leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu in February 2023

Movies are constantly coming and going on the best streaming services. Every month brings new arrivals and ushers out other titles. February 2023 is your last chance to stream several great movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.
We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix or cancel HBO Max (both are high up in our ranking of the best streaming services) but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.
These titles may return, or get picked up by another streamer, but you never know. Put your subscription to work and watch (or rewatch) these five departing movies, including a blockbuster romance, a cult classic comedy and a war-time drama.
Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu in February 2023.
Best movie leaving Netflix
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Sorry to Bother You has an intriguing premise: Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) works as a telemarketer for a company called RegalView, but can't make any sales. That all changes when he discovers that he can use a "white voice" (David Cross, hilariously) to engender trust in his middle-class customers.
But as the movie progresses, it turns out that RegalView is in bed with some very, very weird companies. From there, Green enters a world of drugs, genetic engineering and voluntary-ish indentured servitude, and even the best-laid plans to get the world back to normal might not go far enough. – Kelly Woo
Leaving Netflix on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)
Best movies leaving HBO Max
Atonement (2007)
Based on Ian McEwan's novel, the romantic war drama features powerhouse performances by the three young, main stars. Atonement cemented Keira Knightley as a star, launched James McAvoy as a leading man and netted Saoirse Ronan the first of four Oscar nominations.
Like the book, the movie explores a number of themes: coming of age, class, privilege, perspective, guilt, jealously, forgiveness and regret. It tracks the devastating fallout from a wealthy girl's mistaken accusation against the housekeeper's son. Years later, World War II changes all of their lives. Make sure to pay particular attention to the stunning five-minute tracking shot of the Dunkirk evacuation. – KW
Leaving HBO Max on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Michelle Yeoh is deservedly enjoying some time in the spotlight, as an Oscar nomination adds to all the accolades she and her film Everything Everywhere All at Once have received over the past year. She's had a long, varied career that has seen her hop from martial arts action (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) to sci-fi TV (Star Trek: Discovery) to comedies like Crazy Rich Asians.
Yeoh is perfect as the icy matriarch who looks down on Rachel (Constance Wu), the American girlfriend of her son Nick (Henry Golding). Nick's family is very wealthy, which shocks Rachel when they travel to Singapore for a wedding. Their relationship is put to the test by their class differences and his mother's disapproval. – KW
Leaving HBO Max on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The gritty superhero movie trend happened for a reason, and that reason is Heath Ledger's amazing performance as The Joker. While the first chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is underrated (and also leaving this same day, along with the questionable The Dark Knight Rises), Ledger's Joker redefined Batman's nemesis. While Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson had owned the character previously, Ledger set a standard that has yet to be topped.
But The Dark Knight isn't just about Ledger. Highlights include that impressive opening that's an homage to the film Heat, a series of twisted puzzles and set pieces and an actually-good version of Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart). It all adds up to makingThe Dark Knight is a supremely rewatchable movie.
Oddly enough, The Dark Knight is not only leaving HBO Max this month, but it's also leaving Hulu as well. – Henry T. Casey
Leaving HBO Max (opens in new tab) and Hulu (opens in new tab) on Feb. 11
Magic Mike XXL (2015)
If you thought the original Magic Mike was too somber and thoughtful of a film, then you need to see Magic Mike XXL. This sequel thrives since it doesn't need to set anything up. All it needs to do is embrace the female gaze and the ridiculousness of a troupe of traveling male strippers. Which it does.
An excellent story of friendship that's full of charm and saucy numbers, Magic Mike thrives off the chemistry of Mike (Channing Tatum), Ken (Matt Bomer), Richie (Joe Manganiello), Tarzan (Kevin Nash) and the rest of the cast. – HTC
Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before Feb. 28
Best movies leaving Hulu
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Fruitvale Station is a seminal film in modern Black cinema. And it's not not just because of star Michael B. Jordan, whose career truly took off with his portrayal of Oscar Grant. Jordan's portrayal of Grant, one of the many Black men whose story is filled with tragedy because of systemic racial injustice, earned him a ton of well-deserved attention and applause.
Fruitvale Station is also the directorial debut for Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther). Coogler and Jordan team up to tell Grant's tragic story with respect and care, showing how the man worked to live on the up-and-up after serving time in San Quentin. Doing his best to support his girlfriend and young daughter, Oscar is pulled into an altercation with the police, one that's all-too-familiar for many. – KW
Leaving Hulu on Feb. 13 (opens in new tab)
Office Space (1999)
Mike Judge's workplace satire came and went at the box office with hardly a peep, but in the years since, it's become a cult favorite and meme factory. There's not much to the plot — Peter (Ron Livingston) and his co-workers at a software company combat the drudgery and boredom of their jobs.
Office Space is a sharp, witty, incisive portrait that will feel all-too-familiar to many workers who deal with micromanaging bosses, mindless paperwork like the film's TPS reports and the constant fear of layoffs. There are so many Peters out there, whose few highlights of the day include flirting with a local waitress and dreaming of getting revenge on the powers that be. – KW
Leaving Hulu on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)
Everything leaving Netflix in February 2023
Leaving Feb. 3
- Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving Feb. 4
- The Paper Tigers
Leaving Feb. 7
- H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving Feb. 9
- Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Feb. 11
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving Feb. 14
- Monster High: Electrified
Leaving Feb. 15
- The Forest
- Mr. Right
- Term Life
Leaving Feb. 17
- No Escape Room
Leaving Feb. 21
- Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving Feb. 24
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Feb. 25
- Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving Feb. 28
- Air Force One
- Cake
- Coach Carter
- Margin Call
- Scream 4
- Shutter Island
- Sorry to Bother You
- Walking Tall
Everything leaving HBO Max in February 2023
Leaving Feb. 1
- This is Where I Leave You, 2014
Leaving Feb. 1
- Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)
Leaving Feb. 10
- Central Intelligence, 2016
Leaving Feb. 11
- Batman Begins, 2005
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Leaving Feb. 12
- Vacation, 2015
Leaving Feb. 13
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
Leaving Feb. 24
- Boy Interrupted
Leaving Feb. 28
- 9½ Weeks, 1986
- 42, 2013
- Above the Rim, 1994
- Action Jackson, 1988
- After the Sunset, 2004
- American History X, 1998
- American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version
- American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003
- Americano, 2017
- Amistad, 1997
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Assassins, 1995
- Assassination Nation, 2018
- Atonement, 2007
- Bandslam, 2009
- Beau Brummel, 1954
- Blood on the Moon, 1948
- Blast from the Past, 1999
- Blow-Up, 1966
- Bombshell, 1933
- Bringing Down the House, 2003
- Bug, 2007
- Captain Blood, 1935
- Captains Courageous, 1937
- Chain Lightning, 1950
- Chasing Papi, 2003
- Chips, 2017
- Cimarron, 1960
- Coming to America, 1988
- Contagion, 2011
- Crash, 2004
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
- Doctor Zhivago, 1965
- Double Jeopardy, 1999
- Dragged Across Concrete, 2018
- Dragon Blade, 2015
- Executive Decision, 1996
- Fantastic Voyage, 1966
- Final Analysis, 1992
- Freaks, 1932
- Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997
- Friends with Benefits, 2011
- Friday, 1995
- Ghost Town, 2008
- Gigi, 1958
- Going the Distance, 2010
- Grand Hotel, 1932
- Greased Lightning, 1977
- Gridiron Gang, 2006
- High Anxiety, 1977
- Hairspray, 2007
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021
- How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932
- I Am Legend, 2007
- In the Fade, 2017
- Ivanhoe, 1952
- Libeled Lady, 1936
- Limbo, 2021
- Little Children, 2006
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lord of War, 2005
- Loser, 2000
- Love & Mercy, 2015
- Magic Mike XXL, 2015
- Mars Attacks!, 1996
- Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version
- Meet Dave, 2008
- Melancholia, 2011
- Money Talks, 1997
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020
- Next Friday, 2000
- Open Season, 2006
- Open Season 2, 2009
- Pacific Rim, 2013
- Please Stand By, 2018
- Princess of the Row, 2019
- Rent, 2005
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
- Roots (Mini Series),
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
- Shadow Dancer, 2013
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Show Boat, 1936
- Smart People, 2008
- Stomp the Yard, 2007
- Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
- The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011
- The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut
- The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006
- The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936
- The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
- The Craft, 1996
- The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
- The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006
- The Fog, 2005
- The Great Ziegfeld, 1936
- The Hangover Part II, 2011
- The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009
- The Impossible, 2012
- The Lake House, 2006
- The Mustang, 2019
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
- The Rocker, 2008
- The Ruins, 2008
- The Savages, 2007
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- The Secret Garden, 1993
- The Snowman, 2017
- The Tailor Of Panama, 2001
- The Uninvited, 2009
- The Vow, 2012
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- The Wood, 1999
- The X-Files, 1998
- Two Girls And A Guy, 1998
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married
- Universal Soldier, 2007
- Valentine's Day, 2010
- Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013
- Warrior, 2011
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Within, 2016
Everything leaving Hulu in February 2023
Leaving Feb. 11
- Batman Begins (2005)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
- Inception (2010)
- Insomnia (2002)
- Let the Right One In (2018)
Leaving Feb. 13
- Fruitvale Station (2013)
Leaving Feb. 14
- The Brass Teapot (2012)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)
- The Hate U Give (2018)
- One Last Thing (2005)
Leaving Feb. 24
- The Last Witness (2018)
Leaving Feb. 28
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- A League Of Their Own (1992)
- Brothers (2009)
- Buried (2010)
- Chronicle (2012)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
- Epic Movie (2007)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
- The Happening (2008)
- Joe (2014)
- Lemon (2017)
- The Last Song (2010)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- Miss You Already (2015)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Oculus (2013)
- Office Space (1999)
- Open Season 3 (2011)
- Pathfinder (2005)
- Picture Perfect (1997)
- Results (2015)
- Rio (2011)
- The Scout (1994)
- Secret Window (2004)
- Snatch (2000)
- Still Alice (2015)
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
- Wall Street (1987)
- We Bought a Zoo (2010)
- White God (2014)