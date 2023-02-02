7 best movies to stream before they leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu in February 2023

Movies are constantly coming and going on the best streaming services. Every month brings new arrivals and ushers out other titles. February 2023 is your last chance to stream several great movies on Netflix , HBO Max and Hulu.

These titles may return, or get picked up by another streamer, but you never know.

These titles may return, or get picked up by another streamer, but you never know. Put your subscription to work and watch (or rewatch) these five departing movies, including a blockbuster romance, a cult classic comedy and a war-time drama.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu in February 2023.

Best movie leaving Netflix

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Sorry to Bother You has an intriguing premise: Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) works as a telemarketer for a company called RegalView, but can't make any sales. That all changes when he discovers that he can use a "white voice" (David Cross, hilariously) to engender trust in his middle-class customers.

But as the movie progresses, it turns out that RegalView is in bed with some very, very weird companies. From there, Green enters a world of drugs, genetic engineering and voluntary-ish indentured servitude, and even the best-laid plans to get the world back to normal might not go far enough. – Kelly Woo

Leaving Netflix on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)

Best movies leaving HBO Max

Atonement (2007)

(Image credit: Relativity Media)

Based on Ian McEwan's novel, the romantic war drama features powerhouse performances by the three young, main stars. Atonement cemented Keira Knightley as a star, launched James McAvoy as a leading man and netted Saoirse Ronan the first of four Oscar nominations.

Like the book, the movie explores a number of themes: coming of age, class, privilege, perspective, guilt, jealously, forgiveness and regret. It tracks the devastating fallout from a wealthy girl's mistaken accusation against the housekeeper's son. Years later, World War II changes all of their lives. Make sure to pay particular attention to the stunning five-minute tracking shot of the Dunkirk evacuation. – KW

Leaving HBO Max on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Michelle Yeoh is deservedly enjoying some time in the spotlight, as an Oscar nomination adds to all the accolades she and her film Everything Everywhere All at Once have received over the past year. She's had a long, varied career that has seen her hop from martial arts action (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) to sci-fi TV (Star Trek: Discovery) to comedies like Crazy Rich Asians.

Yeoh is perfect as the icy matriarch who looks down on Rachel (Constance Wu), the American girlfriend of her son Nick (Henry Golding). Nick's family is very wealthy, which shocks Rachel when they travel to Singapore for a wedding. Their relationship is put to the test by their class differences and his mother's disapproval. – KW

Leaving HBO Max on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)

The Dark Knight (2008)

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The gritty superhero movie trend happened for a reason, and that reason is Heath Ledger's amazing performance as The Joker. While the first chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is underrated (and also leaving this same day, along with the questionable The Dark Knight Rises), Ledger's Joker redefined Batman's nemesis. While Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson had owned the character previously, Ledger set a standard that has yet to be topped.

But The Dark Knight isn't just about Ledger. Highlights include that impressive opening that's an homage to the film Heat, a series of twisted puzzles and set pieces and an actually-good version of Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart). It all adds up to makingThe Dark Knight is a supremely rewatchable movie.

Oddly enough, The Dark Knight is not only leaving HBO Max this month, but it's also leaving Hulu as well. – Henry T. Casey

Leaving HBO Max (opens in new tab) and Hulu (opens in new tab) on Feb. 11

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you thought the original Magic Mike was too somber and thoughtful of a film, then you need to see Magic Mike XXL. This sequel thrives since it doesn't need to set anything up. All it needs to do is embrace the female gaze and the ridiculousness of a troupe of traveling male strippers. Which it does.

An excellent story of friendship that's full of charm and saucy numbers, Magic Mike thrives off the chemistry of Mike (Channing Tatum), Ken (Matt Bomer), Richie (Joe Manganiello), Tarzan (Kevin Nash) and the rest of the cast. – HTC

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before Feb. 28

Best movies leaving Hulu

Fruitvale Station (2013)

(Image credit: TWC)

Fruitvale Station is a seminal film in modern Black cinema. And it's not not just because of star Michael B. Jordan, whose career truly took off with his portrayal of Oscar Grant. Jordan's portrayal of Grant, one of the many Black men whose story is filled with tragedy because of systemic racial injustice, earned him a ton of well-deserved attention and applause.

Fruitvale Station is also the directorial debut for Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther). Coogler and Jordan team up to tell Grant's tragic story with respect and care, showing how the man worked to live on the up-and-up after serving time in San Quentin. Doing his best to support his girlfriend and young daughter, Oscar is pulled into an altercation with the police, one that's all-too-familiar for many. – KW

Leaving Hulu on Feb. 13 (opens in new tab)

Office Space (1999)

(Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

Mike Judge's workplace satire came and went at the box office with hardly a peep, but in the years since, it's become a cult favorite and meme factory. There's not much to the plot — Peter (Ron Livingston) and his co-workers at a software company combat the drudgery and boredom of their jobs.

Office Space is a sharp, witty, incisive portrait that will feel all-too-familiar to many workers who deal with micromanaging bosses, mindless paperwork like the film's TPS reports and the constant fear of layoffs. There are so many Peters out there, whose few highlights of the day include flirting with a local waitress and dreaming of getting revenge on the powers that be. – KW

Leaving Hulu on Feb. 28 (opens in new tab)

Everything leaving Netflix in February 2023

Leaving Feb. 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Leaving Feb. 4

The Paper Tigers

Leaving Feb. 7

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Leaving Feb. 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Feb. 11

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Leaving Feb. 14

Monster High: Electrified

Leaving Feb. 15

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Leaving Feb. 17

No Escape Room

Leaving Feb. 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Leaving Feb. 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Feb. 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Leaving Feb. 28

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

Everything leaving HBO Max in February 2023

Leaving Feb. 1

This is Where I Leave You, 2014

Leaving Feb. 1

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts! (2020)

Leaving Feb. 10

Central Intelligence, 2016

Leaving Feb. 11

Batman Begins, 2005

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Leaving Feb. 12

Vacation, 2015

Leaving Feb. 13

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Leaving Feb. 24

Boy Interrupted

Leaving Feb. 28

9½ Weeks, 1986

42, 2013

Above the Rim, 1994

Action Jackson, 1988

After the Sunset, 2004

American History X, 1998

American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version

American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003

Americano, 2017

Amistad, 1997

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Assassins, 1995

Assassination Nation, 2018

Atonement, 2007

Bandslam, 2009

Beau Brummel, 1954

Blood on the Moon, 1948

Blast from the Past, 1999

Blow-Up, 1966

Bombshell, 1933

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Bug, 2007

Captain Blood, 1935

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chain Lightning, 1950

Chasing Papi, 2003

Chips, 2017

Cimarron, 1960

Coming to America, 1988

Contagion, 2011

Crash, 2004

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

Doctor Zhivago, 1965

Double Jeopardy, 1999

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018

Dragon Blade, 2015

Executive Decision, 1996

Fantastic Voyage, 1966

Final Analysis, 1992

Freaks, 1932

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Friday, 1995

Ghost Town, 2008

Gigi, 1958

Going the Distance, 2010

Grand Hotel, 1932

Greased Lightning, 1977

Gridiron Gang, 2006

High Anxiety, 1977

Hairspray, 2007

Hotel Coppelia, 2021

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, 1932

I Am Legend, 2007

In the Fade, 2017

Ivanhoe, 1952

Libeled Lady, 1936

Limbo, 2021

Little Children, 2006

Love Jones, 1997

Lord of War, 2005

Loser, 2000

Love & Mercy, 2015

Magic Mike XXL, 2015

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version

Meet Dave, 2008

Melancholia, 2011

Money Talks, 1997

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, 2020

Next Friday, 2000

Open Season, 2006

Open Season 2, 2009

Pacific Rim, 2013

Please Stand By, 2018

Princess of the Row, 2019

Rent, 2005

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roots (Mini Series),

​​Screaming Eagles, 1956

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Shadow Dancer, 2013

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Show Boat, 1936

Smart People, 2008

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

The Adventures Of Tintin, 2011

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006

The Charge of the Light Brigade, 1936

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The Craft, 1996

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

The Fog, 2005

The Great Ziegfeld, 1936

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009

The Impossible, 2012

The Lake House, 2006

The Mustang, 2019

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

The Rocker, 2008

The Ruins, 2008

The Savages, 2007

The Sea Wolf, 1941

The Secret Garden, 1993

The Snowman, 2017

The Tailor Of Panama, 2001

The Uninvited, 2009

The Vow, 2012

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wood, 1999

The X-Files, 1998

Two Girls And A Guy, 1998

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married

Universal Soldier, 2007

Valentine's Day, 2010

Walking With Dinosaurs 3d, 2013

Warrior, 2011

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Within, 2016









Everything leaving Hulu in February 2023

Leaving Feb. 11

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Let the Right One In (2018)

Leaving Feb. 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Leaving Feb. 14

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Hate U Give (2018)

One Last Thing (2005)

Leaving Feb. 24

The Last Witness (2018)

Leaving Feb. 28

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Brothers (2009)

Buried (2010)

Chronicle (2012)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

The Happening (2008)

Joe (2014)

Lemon (2017)

The Last Song (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Miss You Already (2015)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oculus (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Results (2015)

Rio (2011)

The Scout (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Still Alice (2015)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

White God (2014)