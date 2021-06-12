5 Prime Day 2021 sales that might surprise you

Amazon's 48-hour retail holiday is just a few days away. Like previous events, we expect to see hundreds of Prime Day deals on Amazon hardware, like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets when Prime Day kicks off on June 21.

However, during the last two Prime Day events, we spotted something interesting. Amazon has slowly been increasing deals on non-Amazon devices. To be fair, Amazon has always offered sitewide deals on Prime Day, but over the past few years, our data team has meticulously tracked Prime Day discounts to spot trends that help us predict what we can expect from Prime Day 2021.

The categories that are likely to see the most deals range from everyday apparel to video games. To be clear, Amazon devices will always come first and foremost on Prime Day, but if your house is already chock full of Alexa speakers, here are five categories worth keeping your eye on this Prime Day.

Shoes and sneakers

Deals on shoes and sneakers have exploded on Amazon. In the past two years, we've not only seen a massive uptick in shoe deals, but we've also seen an increase in the amount of money Amazon is slashing off these products.

Whereas 2019 saw deals that took about 30% off shoes and sneakers, last year Amazon chopped up to 42% off footwear, according to our data. That means deals that saved you $11 in 2019 jumped to savings of $35 in 2020.

We expect the trend to continue into 2021, with current deals that are already taking up to 50% off select shoes.

Current deal: Adidas sneakers for men, women, and children up to 50% off.

Apparel

Over the years, Amazon has made a big push into fashion. Brands like Clavin Klein, UGG, and Levi's all have sprawling storefronts on Amazon's website. Amazon also has its own brands with the likes of Lark & Ro , Core 10 (in conjunction with Reebok), and Daily Ritual . Core 10 even lets you build your own yoga pants .

So it comes as no surprise that apparel deals during Prime Day jumped a whopping 12,113% from 2019 to 2020. And it wasn't just the number of deals that increased. The average discount climbed from 30% to 48%. As Amazon continues expanding into fashion, shoppers can expect even more apparel deals for 2021.

Current deal: Spend $100 or more on Amazon Wardrobe, get $15 off.

Console games

If you're one of the thousands of gamers who hasn't had luck with PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock , here's some comforting news. The number of discounts on PS4 and Xbox games have almost doubled on Prime Day. The average savings have also climbed to about $18 per game.

So if you still have your trusty PS4 by your side, now is the time to expand your video game library. (If you're one of the lucky few with a PS5, make sure to check out our how to play PS4 games on PS5 guide).

Current deal: PS4 games from $9, Xbox games from $5

Luggage

Whether you're planning for a weekend getaway or traveling cross country, luggage deals have grown immensely during the last two Prime Day events. The number of luggage deals we saw in 2020 versus 2019 jumped over 950%, according to our data. Discounts also grew with the average deal last year slashing 51% off (versus 30% off the previous year).

Current deal: up to 48% off Samsonite luggage

Books

Amazon is returning to its bookstore roots. The number of discounted books the e-tailer offered in 2020 versus 2019 ballooned by more than 150%, according to our data.

The surge in book deals isn't that surprising given that Amazon started off as an online bookseller. Plus, with last year's lockdown forcing studios to shutter and sports leagues to cancel games, many people turned to books and reading as a form of entertainment.

Current deal: 20% off books (Prime members only)

