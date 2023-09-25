3 best free movies streaming on Freevee right now

Looking for something to watch, but don’t want to spend any cash? You might consider checking out what Amazon’s Freevee has to offer. This oft-overlooked platform is rife with movies and TV shows that you can enjoy for the low, low price of nothing, and it’s open to everyone.

But what should you check out first? That’s where we come in. We've curated a few of our favorite free movies on Freevee that we think are worth watching first.

It’s not like it was especially easy, though. Freevee, which used to be known as IMDb TV, is Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service. It’s home to tons of shows and flicks that you probably already love, and then some. There’s also original programming to sift through, as well as live channels with unique shows and blocks to check out. The best part? There’s no Amazon Prime membership needed, and you only need an Amazon account to dive in and watch.

Of course, you’ll want to keep in mind that the service is always changing. Movies available on the service today could disappear tomorrow. For now, have fun watching some of our picks for the best free movies streaming on Freevee right now.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Halloween's right around the corner. Get in the mood for spooky season with this found footage cult classic that started it all. Three filmmakers journey into the heart of the Burkittsville woods to document the legend of the Blair Witch. Heather (Heather Donahue), Mike (Michael Williams), and Josh (Joshua Leonard) encounter unsettling rituals, cryptic signs, and other creepy findings. Tensions rise and they lose their way through the forest, all the while tormented by demonic sights and visions. Their quest takes a dark turn when they stumble upon an abandoned house, setting the stage for one of the most terrifying and potentially confounding endings in horror history.

Watch on Freevee

Jurassic Park (1994)

This '90s classic has multiple sequels, but the original is still the best. Jurassic Park is a theme park filled with dinosaurs cloned from ancient DNA. Paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) head out to tour the park and are left dumbfounded by the living, breathing dinosaurs roaming the island. But when the park's security falters, ancient predators are unleashed, turning the dream of seeing real-life dinos into a harrowing game of survival. Thunderstorms hit, systems fail, and raptors are suddenly on the loose. Those in the park must figure out how to get out safely before they end up in the jaws of the ferocious dinosaurs that roam the island. And if that doesn’t sound like fun, you must watch solely for Jeff Goldblum’s role as the iconic Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Watch on Freevee

Escape from New York (1981)

It's always a good time for an action flick. In 1988, Manhattan has been transformed into a colossal prison. Crime runs rampant. Seven years later, a plane crash lands President John Harker (Donald Pleasence) right in the middle of it. Held hostage by the Duke of New York (Isaac Hayes) and his sidekick Romero (Frank Doubleday, a rescue mission needs to happen, and fast. Ex-Special Forces renegade Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is blackmailed into taking it on as he journeys into the city's underbelly. Snake soon finds himself in a race against time and his newfound enemies. If you're a fan of the Metal Gear game series, you'll find even more to love about this classic.

Watch on Freevee