3 best free movies on Tubi right now

Summer’s in full swing, and if you’re looking to stay cool without draining your wallet, you'll want to head to Tubi, our top pick among the best free streaming services.

With over 20,000 movies and shows, all completely free, Tubi provides an easy way to escape the heat and dive into something entertaining. Sure, the library can sometimes feel like a maze of oddball titles and forgotten flicks. To save you from the endless scroll, we’ve handpicked a few standout titles that hit just right this time of year.

Whether you're in the mood for a nostalgic rewatch, a summer romance, or a thriller that keeps you guessing, here are three free movies on Tubi worth checking out.

'Jurassic World'

Jurassic World - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Two decades after the disaster at Isla Nublar, a fully functional dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World, is finally thriving. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) oversees the park’s newest attraction: the genetically modified Indominus rex, a new dinosaur guaranteed to pull new visitors in.

But when it escapes containment, you can probably guess how that goes. Claire turns to raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) for help and the pair fight to protect Claire’s visiting nephews and prevent a total catastrophe. When will we stop trying to make dinosaurs the center of a theme park attraction?

'Please Don't Feed the Children'

Please Don't Feed The Children | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

After a pandemic wipes out most of America, a group of orphaned teens struggles to survive. When they arrive at a farmhouse owned by a woman named Clara (Michelle Dockery), a seemingly caring woman who offers food and shelter.

But Clara’s affection quickly morphs from kind to sinister, and the teens, along with newfound ally Fitz (Giancarlo Esposito) find themselves fighting Clara for freedom.

'Blue Valentine'

BLUE VALENTINE - Official HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) are a couple still clinging to the remnants of a once-passionate relationship. When they check into a cheap motel for one last attempt at reconnection, we get a front row seat for their emotional journey between the past and the present.

We also see how their somewhat impulsive love story slowly gave way to resentment and heartbreak. They both work to save their relationship, though it may have long since been dead, no matter the odds. A real tear-jerker in contrast to those breezy summer days.

