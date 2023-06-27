21 Paramount Plus shows just disappeared — here’s what’s out

A bad week for Paramount Plus just got worse, as 21 shows and a pair of movies just vanished from the streaming service today (June 27). This follows four high-profile cancelations, two of which were also removed before this latest batch of cullings.

This news comes from TVLine, which focuses on the most high-profile disappearance: Inside Amy Schumer, a sketch comedy series that debuted its fifth season last year. We've yet to see any official news of its cancelation, but it's not difficult to translate this removal as a sign of its ultimate end.

None of the shows or movies culled are among the best Paramount Plus shows and movies , but this silent dismissal must sting for fans nonetheless. This is the latest moment where a streaming service's offerings were reduced, and previous decisions over at Max (the best streaming service) were tied to cutting costs of housing content, including royalties.

If you read the full list of removed Paramount Plus shows, you'll likely notice that the service removed a lot of children's content created on Nickelodeon and other platforms. The two removed films, Fantasy Football and Snow Day, also came from Nickelodeon.

Every show that just disappeared from Paramount Plus

All In With Cam Newton : The NFL star mentors children to help them achieve their dreams.

: The NFL star mentors children to help them achieve their dreams. Allegra’s Window: A 1994 musical children's series.

A 1994 musical children's series. Becca’s Bunch: A 2018 series for preschoolers featuring handmade puppets.

A 2018 series for preschoolers featuring handmade puppets. Bella and the Bulldogs: A 2015 Nickelodeon comedy series about a cheerleader who becomes quarterback for the boys football team.

A 2015 Nickelodeon comedy series about a cheerleader who becomes quarterback for the boys football team. Blood & Treasure: A CBS series that shifted to Paramount Plus that follows a thief and an antiquities expert who work together to stop a terrorist.

A CBS series that shifted to Paramount Plus that follows a thief and an antiquities expert who work together to stop a terrorist. Crashletes: A Nickelodeon series that features viral clips of sports fails.

A Nickelodeon series that features viral clips of sports fails. Digby Dragon: This 2016 animated TV series from the UK is about a dragon and his friends in a magical land.

This 2016 animated TV series from the UK is about a dragon and his friends in a magical land. From Cradle to Stage: Six episode series from Dave Grohl, profiling artists from their early personal lives through to their success.

Six episode series from Dave Grohl, profiling artists from their early personal lives through to their success. Ghislaine: Partner in Crime: A docuseries that examined the titular Jeffrey Epstein accomplice.

A docuseries that examined the titular Jeffrey Epstein accomplice. Inside Amy Schumer: Comedy Central sketch comedy series from the titular comedian.

Comedy Central sketch comedy series from the titular comedian. Legendary Dudas: Nickelodeon series about two disagreeable bothers who find themselves in the same middle-school homeroom class.

Nickelodeon series about two disagreeable bothers who find themselves in the same middle-school homeroom class. Monsters vs. Aliens: Dreamworks animated series based on the movie of the same name.

Dreamworks animated series based on the movie of the same name. Mutt & Stuff: A children's television series starring Calvin Millan, the son of Cesar Millan, aka "The Dog Whisperer."

A children's television series starring Calvin Millan, the son of Cesar Millan, aka "The Dog Whisperer." Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Nickelodeon TV series about 9-year-old quadruplets, ran four seasons.

Nickelodeon TV series about 9-year-old quadruplets, ran four seasons. Peter Rabbit: Computer animated series about the iconic children's book character.

Computer animated series about the iconic children's book character. Pig Goat Banana Cricket: The titular animals are best friends in this animated series that ran two seasons.

The titular animals are best friends in this animated series that ran two seasons. Ride: Live-action series focusing on a girl who enrolls at an equestrian boarding school.

Live-action series focusing on a girl who enrolls at an equestrian boarding school. Tell Me a Story: Thriller series from Kevin Williamson, based on a Spanish television series, which reimagines fairy tales as scarier stories.

Thriller series from Kevin Williamson, based on a Spanish television series, which reimagines fairy tales as scarier stories. The Fresh Beat Band: Kids worked together to solve problems in this musical TV series.

Kids worked together to solve problems in this musical TV series. The Halo Effect: Teens worked to fight large-scale issues, such as poverty and environmental crises.

Teens worked to fight large-scale issues, such as poverty and environmental crises. The Troop: High school student Jake is recruited to join a top-secret organization that tackles supernatural beasts and other phenomena.

Analysis: What's going on in TV?

Just days ago, news broke that four big Paramount Plus shows got struck by the cancelation ax: The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and Star Trek: Prodigy. Both 'Pink Ladies' and 'Prodigy' are also no longer available to watch online.

The big message sent to audiences and creators is that there is zero permanence in streaming services. If a show or movie does not have a strong enough audience that gives a service enough reason to house it, it will be deleted. That's why I bought a copy of Station Eleven, a phenomenal single-season HBO series, on 4K Blu-ray.