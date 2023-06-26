YouTube TV just lost another sports channel — what you need to know

YouTube TV just called strike three on one of its last regional sports networks (RSNs), and that channel is not going out politely.

On Thursday (June 22), New York sports channel SNY revealed that its deal with YouTube TV was expiring. In a brief announcement, SNY stated "Despite our good faith efforts, YouTube TV is preparing to drop SNY and our exclusive live Mets games."

This move affects New York/New Jersey-based sports fans, as the announcement continues "We feel an obligation to inform YouTube TV subscribers they will lose SNY’s leading coverage of the Mets, Jets, and all of New York’s professional and collegiate sports teams."

This news is familiar for YouTube TV subscribers, as the service lost MLB Network earlier this year, and Fox-owned RSNs in 2020. Regional sports networks are on the decline, as Diamond Sports (operator of 19 Bally Sports RSNs) recently filed for bankruptcy.

SNY also took the moment to remind folks that it's available on three of the other best cable TV alternatives: Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

Analysis: Which service should Mets and Jets fans switch to?

In terms of price and value, which are primary drivers for cord-cutters, Hulu + Live TV is our top pick, as its $70 per month package (which includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu) includes SNY. I just checked that myself, as I subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream, frustratingly, charge extra for regional sports networks. Fubo adds a $13.99 regional sports fee for those in this area, as I just checked, which knocks the price up to $89 per month. International sports fans have the most reason to check out Fubo.

DirecTV Stream locks RSNs into its even-pricier $100 per month Choice plan, but that package is more complete. Not only does it have RSNs for a wide range of teams, but it also has both the TBS and TNT channels that MLB and NBA sports fans want for the playoffs — which Fubo doesn't.