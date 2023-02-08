13 best Super Bowl commercials of 2023: All the top Super Bowl ads you can watch right now

Just like Christmas, the best Super Bowl commercials seem to drop earlier every single year. And so we've picked out thirteen of the best spots that have already released (which include teasers for bigger things to come).

The best news, though, is that you won't see cryptocurrency ads here. It's been a very bad 12 months for that industry since Larry David and many others yukked it up in big money ads for the last Super Bowl, and a ban has been put in place for this year's big game.

So, as you get ready for the Super Bowl (see how to how to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K), get a jump start on the biggest ads for the big game. You never know, one might nudge you to choose one snack or beverage over another.

Will Ferrell goes to the Upside Down for GM and Netflix

Netflix, according to Will Ferrell in this GM ad, is helping the rise of electric vehicles by including more of them in its movies and shows. And this Super Bowl commercial is one of the best so far because it mocks all the ways in which this could go wrong.

For example, what about Squid Games contestants getting abducted in an EV? OK. But an electric car rolling through Bridgerton or the Upside Down? Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson (who plays Erica) is there to tell Ferrell this is a bad idea. Vanessa Lachey of Love is Blind also appears, as do Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski.

Alicia Silverstone is Cher again for Rakuten

Complete with the signature yellow plaid fit, Alicia Silverstone is back as Clueless' Cher Horowitz. Except this time she's not trying to pass a driver's ed test, but instead raise awareness for the Rakuten shopping site. And she's rocking a ton of looks supplied by designer Christian Siriano, who cameos in the trailer making heart-hands.

And for the younger audiences, she even calls herself "clueless" to make sure we recognize her. Clueless co-star Elisa Donovan also cameos in the ad.

Walt and Jesse find a new addiction with Pop Corners

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have had a busy year or so, for characters we thought were finito. First they appeared in the final Better Call Saul episodes, now they're promoting a new 'blue' product. Yes, for all the Breaking Bad fans who remember that Walt and Jesse's meth was called "Blue Sky," the pair is back with a blue bag of the PopCorners snacks.

Paul Oh, and this Super Bowl commercial gets even better, once Raymond Cruz returns to reprise the role of the manic Tuco Salamanca. Here to demand more from Walt and Jesse, Tuco's as amped about chips as he ever was about meth.

Diddy leads musicians in Uber One spot

Uber One, a membership program that offers discounts and perks on the company's rideshare and food delivery programs, has one of the best Super Bowl commercials so far. Because while we learn "Diddy don't do jingles," the mogul does bring in a lineup of stars to build one. And it starts off good with Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis and Kelis.

Nobody's questioning those. But when Ylvis, and you'll remember them if you forgot, shows up, it's the record-scratch of the week. Then Haddaway drops in to remind us of a hit (and a classic SNL sketch).

Maya Rudolph is the new face of M&Ms ... for now

If you haven't heard, and we wish we hadn't, M&Ms had a bit of a micro-controversy surrounding its candy-coated mascots. And some may have thought the chocolatiers had given into the duress when news of Maya Rudolph (SNL) being named the new spokesperson.

Or at least that's what they would have thought until seeing the above ad. The Maya Rudolph-emblazoned M&Ms look peculiar, but the assertion that clams were replacing the chocolate filling?

Expect to see the next chapter of this ad campaign during Super Bowl 2023.

As we count the weeks until Succession season 4's March 26 premiere, every little drop of the Roys helps us stop ourselves from just starting a rewatch. And that's why we're happy to see Serena Williams as a new member at a country club where she's annoying Logan Roy himself, Brian Cox. Nobody does frustrated quite like Cox, and this ad also has something for the Caddyshack fans.

Squarespace's invasion of the Adam Drivers

In a moment that feels like it's from the world of Severance, an ad for the website service Squarespace is full of Adam Drivers. The clip doesn't have anything to do with websites, but that doesn't really matter. The actor is showing off his comedic chops that are normally reserved for SNL appearances in this clip, whether he's helplessly swinging from wires, yelling as he rehearses lines and doing all sorts of odd things.

Kevin Bacon's talking Budweiser

Kevin Bacon, though you might not realize it at first, narrates this Budweiser commercial that tracks a six-pack of beers en route to a party. You'll see how each of its long-necks is removed as the suds are shared, and right when Bacon mentions "six degrees of separation" we imagine you'll be pointing at the screen like Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller dances for Bud Light

Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash), his real-life wife Keleigh Sperry and Bugsy (their six-year-old French bulldog), star in this charming little ad where the couple is silently dancing while waiting on hold. You might draw connections to Teller's co-star Tom Cruise dancing in Risky Business, but the couple is clothed. It's a winner because it's going to be that one ad that's not trying too hard, in a sea of commercials laboriously engineered to create chatter online.

Ozzy Osbourne is a rockstar, and Workday users are not

This ad uses a lineup of old school rockstars to explain a very simple message: just because you're good at your job doesn't mean you should call yourself a rockstar. Words have meaning, you see, and the likes of Billy Idol, Paul Stanley and Joan Jett will hammer that home.

And to make sure this ad — for Workday, an enterprise technology company — sticks in your head, they put Ozzy Osbourne in a dress shirt and tie.

Sarah McLachlan and Busch team up for shelter

This Busch ad starts off simple, with a plaid-clad outdoorsy fellow talking us through everything that The Busch Guide for survival skills will offer.

It's only twelve seconds in when we get a needle-scratch moment, where Sarah McLachlan shows up to turn this into an ad for helping animals find shelter. A neat little spot that will have people going "huh?"

Anna Faris and Avocados from Mexico are going to the Garden of Eden

More of a trailer for an ad (what a time we live in), this spot paints actor Anna Faris as Eve in the Garden of Eden. And after a narrator talks about the avocado's ability alter history, we see Faris opening one of the fruits and marveling at its core.

Nick Jonas is (again) the face of Dexcom

Managing diabetes isn't a sexy thing. At all. But Dexcom has Nick Jonas, who's been dealing with diabetes since he was 13 years old. So, here, he can suavely apply the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) patch to his arm, and show off how it works with an app.