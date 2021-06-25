Fast and Furious 10 release date window, cast and everything we know

My fellow Fast family fanatics: I've got good news. Fast and Furious 10 is coming, and that's not even the last chapter of the Fast Saga. This news has been out for some time, but as we get ready for F9: Fast & Furious 9, we've started to look to the future.

Also, we've just gotten a bit of casting news to add to the likely list of series regulars we expect to see back in the driver's seat(s). It's amazing to think, though, about how a rag-tag group of motor-heads went from betting on cars to saving the world. Here's everything we know right now about Fast and Furious 10.

We're gonna probably wait a little longer for Fast and Furious 10 than was originally anticipated. This is because, you guessed it, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed everything back. Originally Fast and Furious 10 (or whatever they wind up calling it) was due in April 2021. But seeing as how Fast 9 is only coming out in June 2021, we know that isn't happening.

As for when they start shooting? Well, director Justin Lin told Variety that it's "probably not this year." In fact, he's "not quite sure when" they will get started. Why wait? Well, he continued, "You can never have enough time in development with these films. Even though I think there’s some ideas, I don’t think we’re going to be shooting this year."

So maybe production begins in 2022 at the earliest... then let's look back in time to see how long it could take. Fast 9 began shooting in February 2019 and wrapped on November 10th, 2019, with the original release date of April 10, 2020 in their sights. That means Fast and Furious 10 could take around 14 months from production to release date. And since they like the early springtime so much (The Fate of the Furious came out on April 14, 2017, Furious 7 bowed on April 3, 2015), we're thinking April 2023 makes some sense.

Except, you know, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw came out on August 2, 2019, so they're clearly not impartial to the late summer. This means a spring/summer 2023 window is an even surer bet.

Fast and Furious 10 cast

We haven't seen or been spoiled on F9 yet, so we can't say for sure who's sticking around and who's not. We do, though, plan to see the movie on opening night, June 25, and we'll update this story with what we learn afterwards.

That said, we believe Fast and Furious 10 could have the biggest cast yet. Depending on who survives F9, we'd bet that series regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges, Tyrese Gibson Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will all return. Yes, we're not letting Han come back from the ... was he dead? ... for just a one-shot.

Of those, though, only Diesel seems like a completely sure thing. The Fast series is synonymous with the man, and he hasn't missed a movie in a very long time.

Also, expect more Cardi B, who plays new character Leysa — a woman with ties to Dom's past. At the film's premiere, he told ET that Leysa will return in Fast 10, saying "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale ... She made it just in time."

As for the rest? Dwayne Johnson has not ruled out the film, and it's seemed like his beef with co-star Vin Diesel has been squashed. Plus, we're of the opinion that John Cena (who Johnson knows well from their time in the squared circle) will likely return as Jakob Toretto. Why introduce more family for Dom to go to war with if they're not going to fight on the same side in a future Fast flick?

Fast and Furious 10 isn't the only sequel coming

Yes, Fast family, F10 isn't the final race. Fast and Furious 11 is already locked in, per a Vin Diesel interview with the Associated Press. Fast and Furious 10 and 11 are essentially going to be a two-part movie, think Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame — just with a lot more cars.

That said, we also know there will be more than just that 11-part Fast Saga. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com that plans are in motion for a Hobbs & Shaw 2, which we are fully on board for.

In a Sirius XM interview, the whole cast agrees that there should be an all-female Fast Cinematic Universe spin-off. Chris Bridges was the first to suggest the idea in the call, and he declared that Helen Mirren better be in it. Jordana Brewster suggested that Eva Mendes could also come back.