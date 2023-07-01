107 free movies just hit Tubi — here’s what’s worth watching

Free streaming service Tubi is quickly becoming the one to keep your eye on, and part of that has to do with the 107 movies that just hit the service today (July 1). We've got the full list below, but fair warning, you may forget about some of the best streaming services once you get lost in the list below.

It's hard to know where to start, so I'll just take it from the movies beginning with A through C. You get the rotoscoped madness of A Scanner Darkly, Tom Hanks' Big, instant pulp classic Big Trouble In Little China, Wesley Snipes in Blade and the director's cut of Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.

What if you just want action? You can roll with Keanu and Sandy in Speed, enter the tombs with Brendan Fraser in The Mummy, travel to the amusement park that shouldn't have been in Jurassic Park and kick back with Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon. Need dramas? Tubi offers Tim Burton's Big Fish, Scorsese's Casino and Goodfellas.

Other big additions include all-time sci-fi favorite The Fifth Element, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Nutty Professor and Sicario.

Later this month, Tubi also throws in a whirlwind of its own original films, with provocative titles such as Deadly DILF, Picture Me Dead, Meet The Killer Parents and Five Star Murder. These movies will exist, and that's as much as I can say about their quality.

Every movie coming to Tubi on July 1, 2023

1408

21 (2008)

3:10 to Yuma

A Scanner Darkly

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Akira Kurosawa's Dreams

All Eyez On Me

Amen

Ant Bully, The

Baby Boy

Bad Company (2002)

Big

Big Fish

Big Trouble In Little China

Black Widow (1987)

Blade

Brink, The

Can't Buy Me Love (1987)

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Chain Reaction

Class Act

Clerks II

Click (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director's Cut)

Cocktail

Color Of Money, The

Cowboy

Coyote Ugly

Darkest Minds, The

Dazed And Confused

Dead Ringers

Dennis The Menace

Dirty Harry

Dragged Across Concrete

Eat Pray Love

Enter the Dragon

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Fallen

Fifth Element, The

First Sunday

Goodfellas

Great Debaters, The

Guess Who

Hacksaw Ridge

Highlander

Hitman

Hostel

Hostel Part II

Hot Chick, The

Hudson Hawk

Hurricane, The

Insidious: Chapter 3

It Happened One Night

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Killers

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl

Last Manhunt, The

Last Race, The - 7/21

Little Joe

Longest Drive, The

Longshots, The

Lost World: Jurassic Park, The

Love And Basketball

Maggie

Magnificent Seven, The (1960)

Manhattan Project, The

Max Payne

Mortal Instruments: City of Bone, The

Mummy Returns, The

Mummy, The ('99)

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, The

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nut Job, The

Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps

Nutty Professor, The

Open Range

Panama Papers, The

Perfect Guy, The

Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The

Red River

Renegade

Romancing The Stone

Rundown, The

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird

Seven

Sicario

Silverado

Skate Kitchen

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stealth

Street Kings

Stripes

Two Can Play That Game

Wanted

Welcome To Chechnya

What Happens In Vegas

White Men Can't Jump

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Wild Wild West

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat The World

Movies coming to Tubi later in July 2023

Carrie (2013) - coming July 3rd

Square Grouper coming July 7th

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' With The Godmother - coming July 12th

Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes - coming July 21st

The Last Race - coming July 21st

Cunningham - coming July 23rd

Good Ol' Freda - coming July 28th

Tubi Originals for July 2023

Escaping Paradise (July 8): When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.

When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving. Deep Web: Murdershow (July 8): A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.

A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed. Scariest Places In the World (July 12): Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.

Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine. Cabin Girl (July 12): When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.

When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit. Picture Me Dead (July 13): When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.

When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice. Meet The Killer Parents (July 14): A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend's wealthy family after learning they're planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.

A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend's wealthy family after learning they're planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter. Deadly DILF (July 20): A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.

A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage. TMZ No BS: Chris Brown (July 26): Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.

Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna. Sunset Superman (July 27): A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he's defending her from.

A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he's defending her from. No Filter (July 28): Viral sensation Anna's pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

Viral sensation Anna's pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline. Five Star Murder (July 28): A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.