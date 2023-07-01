107 free movies just hit Tubi — here’s what’s worth watching

Free streaming service Tubi is quickly becoming the one to keep your eye on, and part of that has to do with the 107 movies that just hit the service today (July 1). We've got the full list below, but fair warning, you may forget about some of the best streaming services once you get lost in the list below.
It's hard to know where to start, so I'll just take it from the movies beginning with A through C. You get the rotoscoped madness of A Scanner Darkly, Tom Hanks' Big, instant pulp classic Big Trouble In Little China, Wesley Snipes in Blade and the director's cut of Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.
What if you just want action? You can roll with Keanu and Sandy in Speed, enter the tombs with Brendan Fraser in The Mummy, travel to the amusement park that shouldn't have been in Jurassic Park and kick back with Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon. Need dramas? Tubi offers Tim Burton's Big Fish, Scorsese's Casino and Goodfellas.
Other big additions include all-time sci-fi favorite The Fifth Element, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Nutty Professor and Sicario.
Later this month, Tubi also throws in a whirlwind of its own original films, with provocative titles such as Deadly DILF, Picture Me Dead, Meet The Killer Parents and Five Star Murder. These movies will exist, and that's as much as I can say about their quality.
Every movie coming to Tubi on July 1, 2023
- 1408
- 21 (2008)
- 3:10 to Yuma
- A Scanner Darkly
- Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
- Akira Kurosawa's Dreams
- All Eyez On Me
- Amen
- Ant Bully, The
- Baby Boy
- Bad Company (2002)
- Big
- Big Fish
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Black Widow (1987)
- Blade
- Brink, The
- Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
- Carlito’s Way
- Casino
- Chain Reaction
- Class Act
- Clerks II
- Click (2006)
- Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director's Cut)
- Cocktail
- Color Of Money, The
- Cowboy
- Coyote Ugly
- Darkest Minds, The
- Dazed And Confused
- Dead Ringers
- Dennis The Menace
- Dirty Harry
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Eat Pray Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- Escape Plan: The Extractors
- Fallen
- Fifth Element, The
- First Sunday
- Goodfellas
- Great Debaters, The
- Guess Who
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Highlander
- Hitman
- Hostel
- Hostel Part II
- Hot Chick, The
- Hudson Hawk
- Hurricane, The
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- It Happened One Night
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Killers
- Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
- Last Manhunt, The
- Last Race, The - 7/21
- Little Joe
- Longest Drive, The
- Longshots, The
- Lost World: Jurassic Park, The
- Love And Basketball
- Maggie
- Magnificent Seven, The (1960)
- Manhattan Project, The
- Max Payne
- Mortal Instruments: City of Bone, The
- Mummy Returns, The
- Mummy, The ('99)
- Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, The
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Nut Job, The
- Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps
- Nutty Professor, The
- Open Range
- Panama Papers, The
- Perfect Guy, The
- Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The
- Red River
- Renegade
- Romancing The Stone
- Rundown, The
- Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird
- Seven
- Sicario
- Silverado
- Skate Kitchen
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Stealth
- Street Kings
- Stripes
- Two Can Play That Game
- Wanted
- Welcome To Chechnya
- What Happens In Vegas
- White Men Can't Jump
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Wild Wild West
- You Got Served
- You Got Served: Beat The World
Movies coming to Tubi later in July 2023
- Carrie (2013) - coming July 3rd
- Square Grouper coming July 7th
- Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' With The Godmother - coming July 12th
- Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes - coming July 21st
- The Last Race - coming July 21st
- Cunningham - coming July 23rd
- Good Ol' Freda - coming July 28th
Tubi Originals for July 2023
- Escaping Paradise (July 8): When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.
- Deep Web: Murdershow (July 8): A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.
- Scariest Places In the World (July 12): Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.
- Cabin Girl (July 12): When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.
- Picture Me Dead (July 13): When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.
- Meet The Killer Parents (July 14): A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend's wealthy family after learning they're planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.
- Deadly DILF (July 20): A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.
- TMZ No BS: Chris Brown (July 26): Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.
- Sunset Superman (July 27): A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he's defending her from.
- No Filter (July 28): Viral sensation Anna's pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.
- Five Star Murder (July 28): A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.