Netflix top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Getting ready for movie night? You've got some popcorn, snacks, beverages and comfy cushions — now, all you need is something to watch! And one of the best streaming services, Netflix, always has plenty of films. In fact, its library is so big, it can be exhausting to scroll through it all.

That's why Netflix's top 10 movies list is a good resource. Sure, not every title on it will be a winner, but the list usually offers some quality options. The current Netflix top 10 movies list has it all: thrills, action, horror and family-friendly fare. If you're unsure what's worth the time, we've narrowed it down to our three picks.

If you're searching for even more streaming recommendations, check out our recommendations from the Netflix top 10 shows list.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies as of 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This action thriller comes from “Green Room” and “Hold the Dark” director Jeremy Saulnier. Ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) arrives in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, but his life savings are unjustly seized by the corrupt local police led by Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson). Though Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), they’re soon ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy with deadly stakes. Terry is forced to call upon his very particular set of skills to gain justice, protect Summer and break the police’s hold on the community.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Edge of Tomorrow'

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

A sci-fi action epic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt from "Bourne Identity" director Dough Liman seemed ripe to become a huge blockbuster. Yet, "Edge of Tomorrow" underperformed. The studio tried to re-brand it as "Live Die Repeat," but that didn't really take, either. Too bad, because it's a total blast. When aliens attack Earth, no military unit can beat them. Major William Cage (Cruise), who's never seen combat, dies in a suicide mission — only to be thrown into a time loop where he experiences the same fight and his own death over and over again. But with the help of Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Blunt), Cage uses the time to improve his fighting skills in the hope of finding a way to defeat the aliens.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Migration'

Migration | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The peaceful life of a family of mallards in a New England forest is disrupted, much to the chagrin of anxious patriarch Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), when they meet a flock of ducks migrating to Jamaica. Mack is persuaded to join the fun by wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks), their two kids and his uncle Dan (Danny DeVito). But a rainstorm hits, sending them to New York City instead. There, they must navigate obstacles, including aggressive pigeons, humans with cages and a dangerous duck farm. The story penned by “White Lotus” creator Mike White balances plenty of laughs with heart and verve.

Watch it now on Netflix

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Rebel Ridge" (2024) 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014) "Shark Tale" (2004) "Sonic the Hedgehog" (2020) "The Deliverance" (2024) "The Rundown" (2003) "Outlaw" (2024) "Migration" (2023) "Trolls: Band Together" (2023) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)