Netflix just added one of the best action comedy movies ever — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is constantly adding classic movies. While it churns out plenty of original shows and movies, the deep, ever-evolving content library truly makes it a contender for the best streaming service. And this month that's no different.

One of the highlights from the movies added to Netflix this month though, is a true classic. "Midnight Run," starring Robert De Niro as Jack Walsh and Charles Grodin as Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas, is one of the best films of the 1980s and one of the best action comedies ever made, in no small part due to De Niro and Grodin's performances.

Don't just take it from me either. Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall called it his favorite movie when writing for Uproxx in 2011, and there are few people whose opinion is more revered when it comes to TV and movie criticism.

Still, you may need more convincing to hit play on this classic buddy comedy. So let's get into what "Midnight Run" is about and why it's a must-watch for any cinephile while it's on Netflix.

What is 'Midnight Run' about?

"Midnight Run" starts with bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) being hired by bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) to bring in Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin). Mardukas, better known as "The Duke," was an accountant for mob boss Jimmy Serrano ... untill he allegedly stole about $15 million from Serrano. Moscone offers Walsh $100,000 for the job, promising it'll be an easy "midnight run."

But it's not just Jack and the Chicago mob looking for The Duke. The FBI, led by Special Agent Alonzo Mosely (Yaphet Kotto), is also tracking down the former mob accountant to turn him witness against his boss.

Walsh gets to Mardukas first, but after Mardukas thrawts Walsh's plan to fly him to Los Angeles, they're forced to take a cross country road trip, all while evading the FBI, mobsters and a rival bounty hunter named Marvin Dorfler (John Ashton). Given Walsh only has five days to get Mardukas back to Los Angeles, that could prove to be a problem for the duo.

"Midnight Run" is a beloved classic — and not just because of De Niro's performance

It's tough to find many people who find fault with "Midnight Run." The movie holds a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Roger Ebert gave it 3.5 out of 4 stars.

That's not to say it's a perfect film. Those who find fault with the movie often knock it for its script written by George Gallo. The most scathing criticism probably comes from Washington Post critic Hal Hinson, who says the movie is "too routinely formulaic to be anything more than modestly diverting." and that "carrying the dead weight of George Gallo's script, Brest isn't up to the strenuous task of transforming his uninspired genre material in [sic] something deeper."

But most, myself included, find the incredible chemistry between De Niro and Grodin to be well worth the price of admission, even if the premise is arguably stale. Their performance on the plane, when Grodin has a panic attack to prevent De Niro from flying him to Los Angeles, is only the start of a buddy comedy so good, Ebert said "Whoever cast De Niro and Grodin must have had a sixth sense for the chemistry they would have."

If you're looking for something to watch on Netflix this week, it's tough to beat a movie that has Grodin going toe-to-toe with peak De Niro and more than holding his own. So take my recommendation and watch "Midnight Run" this weekend now that it's on Netflix. "It's not a payoff. It's a gift."

Stream "Midnight Run" on Netflix now.