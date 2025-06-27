You'll sleep better with up to AU$789 off Sleeping Duck's EOFY bed bundle deal

It's nearing the end of EOFY sales here in Australia, and plenty of great discounts come to a close once we say goodnight on June 30. But if you're after a brand new bed frame or mattress, you don't have to scramble to the shops just yet.

Renowned in the bed-in-a-box space, Sleeping Duck currently claims the top spot in our best mattresses in Australia guide, and for good reason. Offering a 100-night trial window, firmness customisation and a wide selection of elegant bed frames that are practically indestructible (it’s in the name, folks!), there's a lot to like about the brand as a whole.

Right now, Sleeping Duck is holding its EOFY sale with multiple offers to choose from. Its dreamiest offer, though, is on a sleep system that pairs the coveted SD Mach II mattress with an Indestruct bed frame, with savings of up to AU$789 on offer.

You'll need to act fast if you want to upgrade your bed and sleep sounder this winter — this deal is set to expire on July 7, 2025. If you're interested in the full list of discounted items, check out Sleeping Duck's EOFY storefront.

Sleeping Duck Sleep Systems up to AU$789 off using code EOFYSYSTEM25: at Sleeping Duck Australia Sleeping Duck's biggest savings in its EOFY sale are exclusive to its SD sleep systems, with up to AU$789 off select Indestruct bed frames when bundled with the SD Mach II mattress. You'll need to add both items to the cart and apply the code EOFYSYSTEM25 to score the discount but, please note, the amount you save will depend on which bed frame you choose. The maximum AU$789 discount is only available for the Palais Super King Bed in Deep Luna Grey and the Super King SD Mach II mattress.

In our SD Mach II mattress review, we were thoroughly impressed, calling it "the best mattress-in-a-box we’ve had the pleasure of sleeping on". The biggest selling point of the SD Mach II is its adjustable firmness foam layer, which you can select between four options on the website before placing your order.

Once you receive the mattress, if you decide it's a little too soft (or firm) for your liking, you can choose a different foam layer and have it replaced for free during your trial window. All you'll need to do is swap out the appropriate layer, and hey, presto, you've got the ideal mattress. If you're undecided on what firmness level will suit you best, you can fill out SD's quiz on the website or contact their customer service for more information.

If you're more focused on the interior design standpoint, Sleeping Duck's Indestruct bed frames come in a variety of different colourways, sizes and styles. From majestic statement bedheads to minimalist frames, Sleeping Duck's range has something for every bedroom, including your kids’.

So, if you've wanted to upgrade your bed and mattress, there's no time like the present to shop the discounted offers at Sleeping Duck. The brand gets our seal of approval.