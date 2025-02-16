Walmart drops THE mattress deal of Presidents' Day: Just $479 for a king size Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid

If you're shopping for an affordable new mattress and are regularly waking up sweating, then we've got you covered. One of our top-rated cheap cooling mattresses, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid, just got a massive price cut at Walmart. As of now you can buy a king Cocoon by Sealy Hybrid mattress for just $479 at Walmart compared to a sale price of $1,099 (was $1,699) with $199 of free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy itself. That's one of the best value Presidents' Day mattress sales we've seen.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering your health too and if you overheat in bed then the Cocoon by Sealy is worth considering. With specialized cooling technology as well an open hybrid structure for increased airflow, it regulates temperature well to keep you cool and dry while sleeping.

We don't normally recommend shopping at third party retailers because you don't get the same warranties or sleep trials, but this epic Walmart deal is too good to miss, especially if you're shopping on a budget. We're tracking all of this year's Presidents' Day mattress deals live and think this Walmart king Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid sale is definitely worth snapping up while stocks last.

Lowest ever price Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress (king): was $1,699 now $479 at View at Walmart The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of the best cooling mattresses we've tested and a great choice for smaller budgets. It pairs gel-infused memory foam with open coils to draw heat from the body so you don't wake up sweating. We haven't had a chance to test the hybrid model, but we were impressed with the cooling capacity of the memory foam during the testing for our Cocoon by Sealy Chill review. The hybrid model has a similar build but switches the dense foam base for breathable springs, so we can only expect it to be even cooler, thanks to enhanced airflow. However, there isn't much body contouring to the Cocoon memory foam, and we assume a similar issue with the hybrid, making this bed better for stomach and back sleepers and side sleepers who prefer a firmer feel.

A king size Chill Mattress has an MSRP of $1,699at Cocoon by Sealy but you can ignore that price because this mattress is permanently reduced by 35% in the Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale each month.

Right now a king size costs $1,099 if you buy direct from Cocoon by Sealy and you'll get a free bedding bundle worth $199. However you'll be getting a much better money-off deal at Walmart with the king size sitting lower than half the price at $479.

You'll also get free shipping and a 10-year warranty. We don't expect this deal to last long so we recommend buying sooner rather than later.