What are acid reflux pillows and how do they work?

Anyone who experiences acid reflux or heartburn will know that the unsettling discomfort can strike at any time of the day. However, lying horizontally in bed at night can often make symptoms much worse. But what if you can reduce the symptoms of acid reflux using a specially designed pillow

While a top rated pillow can offer supreme comfort in addition to maintaining your body’s healthy and neutral alignment, these may be insufficient in supporting those who battle issues like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD.)

Here, we'll be exploring what acid reflux pillows are and how they could relieve symptoms of GERD and heartburn to help you get a decent night's rest. But first, let’s get down to the basics:

What is acid reflux?

Research shows that around 20% US adults experience gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a digestive condition commonly referred to as acid reflux.

As the name suggests, it involves acid and bile in your stomach travelling up the oesophagus. This results in painful symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, bloating and a sore throat, and, less commonly, bouts of nausea and coughing.

GERD can be caused by certain type of foods you consume, particular lifestyle choices (smoking or drinking alcohol) or other health conditions such as obesity, hernia, stress or anxiety. Acid reflux is also a common issue faced during pregnancy.

"GERD may occur if you overeat, eat in the evening, are overweight, or have esophageal muscle (meant to hold acid in your stomach) weakness," explains Dr Emma Lin, board-certified pulmonologist, sleep specialist and co-founder at ReadyO2.com.

Those who frequently struggle with acid reflux episodes often find that symptoms like heartburn, nausea or chest pain are worse at night. This is often due to a combination of consuming a heavy meal right before bed or your sleeping position (especially if you're a back sleeper).

"I have had patients describe coming awake with coughing or with burning in their chest. It is more difficult to sleep soundly when your body is combating acid all night long," says Dr Lin.

How do acid reflux pillows work?

Acid reflux can strike at any time of day, but is more common when lying down at night. This is why your sleeping position plays a huge role in preventing any discomfort.

"It is more difficult for acid to travel upwards from your stomach when your chest is lifted higher. It's similar to when you try to push water uphill, it's far more difficult. That added angle assists in keeping your lungs and your throat from being irritated during sleep," explains Dr Lin.

Thanks to its wedge design, an acid reflux pillow can keep the head and torso in an elevated position all night to mitigate the GERD symptoms. Propping up regular bed pillows is another option, but they're simply not firm enough to keep you adequately supported for very long.

Unlike traditional pillows, acid reflux pillows are often crafted from firmer materials that won't easily flatten or compress under your weight. Maintaining its shape its shape and support this way makes it difficult for the stomach acid to flow up your throat.

While effective against GERD symptoms during sleep, Dr Lin warns that acid reflux pillows won't be a complete cure. "While it will not necessarily cure GERD, it can be very helpful. It uses a special wedge pillow to elevate your upper body to prevent acid from rising as much. Many of my patients sleep more soundly and recover more quickly with one," she says.

Who would benefit from an acid reflux pillow?

Experts recommend a wedge pillow for those who regularly experience acid reflux or GERD during the night, as it helps keep their upper half of the body elevated.

However, there are other issues for which a wedge pillow can offer benefits. Symptoms of sleep apnea— a condition involving disrupted breathing, could be kept in check using an acid reflux pillow as the elevated position helps prevent airway collapse.

Those who are struggling with congestion or a common flu will also find it easier to breathe when your head and torso is propped up while you sleep.

An acid reflux pillow can offer soothing support for those experiencing shoulder or neck pain by improving your posture and reducing strain on the muscles in these areas.

How to choose the right acid reflux pillow

1. Sleeping position

Your sleeping position is a contributing factor in controlling acid reflux symptoms, so it's crucial you pick a pillow which suits your sleeping style.

An acid reflux pillow is most effective for back sleepers as it offers the firm sturdy support they require. Side sleepers, on the other hand, will benefit from a softer pillow made from contouring memory foam or even a full-body pillow that leads to gradual incline of the torso.

"You need a pillow that will hold your weight without sagging," says Dr Lin. "If you are a side sleeper, have one that positions your body in straight alignment. If you are an active sleeper (prone to toss and turn), use one that is wide or adjustable."

Acid reflux pillows aren't suitable for stomach sleepers, due to their steep incline. However, we explore other techniques to sleep better with acid reflux condition below.

2. Adjustability

If you regularly change your sleep position or your sleep needs change depending on fluctuating joint pain throughout or the severity of your GERD symptoms, you should opt for an adjustable acid reflux pillow.

While most acid reflux pillows are slanted somewhere between a 30 to 40 angle elevating your head roughly between 6 to 12 inches, an adjustable one like the Sleep Number Adjustable Wedge Pillow will allow you to customize it as per your preference. It comes with three removable foam inserts which can be added or taken out to set up your ideal head rest.

3. Firmness

Acid reflux pillows are firmer than your regular bed pillows, which is largely why it is effective in reducing GERD symptoms. An acid reflux pillow normally ranges between a medium firm to firm pillow.

This can differ depending on the type of materials used in crafting an acid reflux pillow. Most wedge pillows use polyurethane memory foam since it offers the right rigidity and support to help keep your torso elevated while also providing enough comfort to not make it feel like you're lying on a hard brick.

Other ways to sleep with GERD

A wedge pillow can definitely reduce the symptoms of acid reflux but it cannot be a complete cure. This is where you need experts tips on how to sleep with GERD, so that your overall wellbeing is not compromised due to lack of getting the recommended hours of rest: