Organic sleep brand Essentia launches its first ever double sided mattress — and it's 20% off

Organic mattress brand Essentia has launched a new luxury bed; the double-sided Venti Organic Latex Mattress for people with changing sleep needs. It's plush on one side, firm on the other and although two-beds-in-one, it's the cheapest option in the Essentia organic mattress line-up.

Many of the beds we've tested for our best mattress guide appeal to a certain type of sleeper — side sleepers, hot sleepers, etc. But the Venti Organic stands out due to its dual construction. With two usable sides and two firmness levels, the Venti Mattress has a broad appeal for sleepers of all styles.

Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress Release date: February 2025

Sizes: 5

Warranty: 20 years

Trial: 120 nights

Price (on sale): from $959.20 at Essentia

Like many of the best organic mattresses, the Essentia Venti is constructed with natural latex foams. But unlike most organic beds, inside the Venti Mattress is nothing but latex: no springs and no wool layers (for those with wool allergies.) Both the soft and firm sides use high-density latex foams, but with differing levels of elasticity to create opposing feels.

Latex is known as one of the most durable mattress materials, which helps justify the premium price tag (a queen has an MSRP of $1,699.) It also adds some practicality to the double-sided design. Our sleep needs often change as we age, so while one side of the Venti might immediately appeal, over time, the other side might become your preference.

At launch, there is 20% off the Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress at Essentia in the 20-year anniversary sale, reducing a queen to $1,359.20 (was $1,699.) You'll also get a 120-night trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping.

Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress: twin was $1,199 now $959.20 at Essentia

Essentia is offering 20% off sitewide to celebrate the brand's 20-year anniversary. That means at launch, a queen size Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress costs $1,359.20, reduced from an MSRP of $1,699. The mattress also comes with a 120-night trial and a 20-year warranty.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress: Price

The Essentia Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress is currently available in five sizes, from twin to king (at launch, there is no Cal king size.) Here's a breakdown of the Venti Organic Mattress MSRP:

Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress twin: $1,199 MSRP

$1,199 MSRP Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress twin XL: $1,199 MSRP

$1,199 MSRP Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress full: $1,599 MSRP

$1,599 MSRP Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress queen: $1,699 MSRP

$1,699 MSRP Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress king: $1,999 MSRP

At full MSRP the Venti Mattress falls into the premium mattress, alongside many of the best luxury mattresses. However, in the current sale, the Venti is an upper mid-range mattress. The benefits are competitive for this price bracket, with a 120-night trial and a 20-year warranty (although not quite as good as the 365-night trial and lifetime warranty of a brand like Saatva.)

The Venti Mattress is the most affordable bed in the Essentia range. In comparison, the Grateful Eight Mattress starts at $1,699 at Essentia, while the most expensive bed in the line-up, the Dormeuse REM9 Active Organic Mattress, has an MSRP of $8,069 for a queen. The popular Essentia Stratami has a queen MSRP of $3,850 (you can learn more about this model in our Essentia Stratami Mattress review.)

Outside of Essentia, there are few beds comparable to the Venti Mattress — except for the Saatva Zenhaven, of course. Like the Venti this is a double-sided organic mattress, but it sits at a much higher price tag. A queen size Zenhaven has an MSRP of $3,399 at Saatva.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress: Features

The Essentia Venti Organic Latex Double Sided Mattress sounds like a complex build, with two usable sides made entirely from latex foams. But the overall design is relatively simple. On the one side is the plush, elastic latex foam, followed by a foam transition layer. On the other side is the firm latex foam. In the middle sits a durable latex core, to ensure whatever side you sleep on, you're getting proper support.

The plush side is designed for side sleepers, with cushioning at the joints to relieve pressure build-up (like all the best mattresses for side sleepers.) The firm side should better suit back and front sleepers, with strong lumbar support similar to the best mattresses for stomach sleepers.