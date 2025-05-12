Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: latest restock updates and retailers to check now
We’re on the hunt for Nintendo Switch 2 stock today
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are sold out across retailers in the U.S., with Nintendo’s upcoming hybrid console already proving to be just as popular as its predecessor.
Switch 2 pre-orders began last month and sold out almost instantly. We’ve seen a couple of restocks at retailers such as Walmart. Meanwhile, on May 8, the Nintendo Store sent out invites allowing select Nintendo Switch Online members to pre-order a console for launch.
The situation is similar in the U.K., though restocks have been more plentiful, and several retailers have opted to bundle the Switch 2 with accessories. Some of this bundled stock is sticking around for now, likely due to the eyewatering price of these £500+ packages.
As it stands, locking in a Switch 2 pre-order in the U.S. and U.K. is no easy task. But as we approach the launch date (June 5), there is a chance we could see fresh opportunities to secure a console. The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449 / £395, or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of Mario Kart World.
If you’re still hoping to secure a Switch 2 pre-order, I’m using all my stock tracking experience to bring you the latest updates and retailer links. I’ll be on hand to guide you through the Switch 2 pre-order with regular updates.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - quick links
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live in the U.S. Pre-orders began in North America on April 24, and the hybrid console will officially release on June 5.
- Nintendo: pre-order w/ invite
- Walmart: check stock
- Amazon: no pre-order info
- Newegg: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Antonline: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- GameStop: check stock
- Sam's Club: no pre-order info
- Dell: no pre-order info
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings
My Nintendo Store sent out Switch 2 pre-order invites to selected Nintendo accounts on May 8. In the U.K., Nintendo also held an additional stock drop at the same time, but this required an active Nintendo Online account to participate. There's no word yet on whether the Nintendo Store U.S. will also have additional stock.
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer began taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders started April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. The retailer will be selling the console for its $449 MSRP.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
Antonline has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listings pages, but isn't yet taking pre-orders of the console. The online retailer wasn't involved in the first drop of Switch 2 stock, but could be gearing up to take pre-orders soon.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are live. Drops started April 24, but have since sold out. The console is available to pre-order both online and in-store. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events for Nintendo Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
Best Buy started taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders pages are currently live. However, Newegg hasn't specified a time when stock will be dropped.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club hasn't confirmed its pre-order details for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the retailer currently has a listing page for the Mario Kart World bundle, so it's one to watch right now.
Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 pre-orders. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pre-order an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just £16.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders UK
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. last month and quickly sold out. However, there have been several restocks since then, so it's worth checking retailers regularly for more opportunities to secure a Switch 2.
- Amazon: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check stock
- EE Store: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- The Game Collection: Check stock
- My Nintendo Store: Check stock
- Smyths: Check stock
- Currys: In-store only
- John Lewis: Check stock
- GAME: Check stock
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking pre-orders and restocks of the latest gaming consoles and limited-edition items. I'm putting all my expertise to good use to help you get yourself a Switch 2 pre-order, and ensure you don't miss out on this hotly anticipated Nintendo hardware.
LIVE: Latest Updates
No signs of stock right now...
It's 2:15 here in NYC, and sadly, there are no signs of Switch 2 stock anywhere. I just did a thorough retailer sweep, and everyone is sold out right now.
It's worth mentioning that there are still a few stores with no Switch 2 product pages (I'm looking at you, Amazon), but it's unlikely they'll suddenly have stock today or even this weekend. So, we're forced to wait a little more for that next drop....
A must-have accessory...
If you've been fortunate enough to already secure a Switch 2 pre-order, or you just want to get something Switch 2-related in your cart at this stage in the game, don't forget about the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
I'm pretty confident this will be the most popular Switch 2 accessory, and it already appears to be selling out at select retailers. If you know you're going to get a Switch 2 on launch day, make sure to secure a Switch 2 Pro Controller as well.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Another week of Switch 2 stock hunting begins!
Welcome! It's the start of another week, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in less than a month. We're here tracking console stock across all major retailers, to help you lock in your Switch 2 ahead of the June 5 release date. While there's no fresh restocks confirmed yet, the situation can change at a moments notice, so stick with us, and we'll keep you updated with the latest alerts and retailers to check today.